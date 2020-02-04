Every new car, SUV & MPV to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 - Final List

Tens of new cars, SUVs and MPVs will have their world/Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020 that will open tomorrow. Some of them will even be launched at the event. Here's the final list of the new cars, SUVs and MPVs at Auto Expo 2020.

1. Haima - Hall 12

Haima 8S

Chinese conglomerate FAW will debut its Haima brand in India at Auto Expo 2020. One of the Haima models to be displayed here is said to be the Haima 8S compact SUV, a rival to the MG HS.

2. Haval - Hall 1

Haval F5

Great Wall Motors’ Haval brand will have its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020, and one of the many models on display at the event will be the Haval F5. The smallest Haval F series model, the F5 is a compact SUV slightly bigger than Jeep’s Compass. It was introduced at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show.

Haval F7

Introduced just months after the Haval F5 at the 2018 Moscow Motor Show, the Haval F7 is a slightly bigger model that goes against SUVs like the Kia Sportage and the VW Tiguan.

Haval Concept H

The Haval Concept H will have its world premiere at the show. From the teaser image released, it looks similar to the Haval F7.

Haval vision2025

Unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show, the Haval vision2025 is a concept featuring a series of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and car networking. 3D car locating function, augmented reality head-up display and face-recognition for unlocking the vehicle are some of the key features of this concept.

Haval H4

Introduced at the 2017 Guangzhou Motor Show, the Haval H4 is a compact SUV roughly the size of a Jeep Compass. It could be one of the first Haval models to be launched in India.

Haval H7

The Haval H7 is a mid-size SUV available in 5- and 7-seat versions. The 7-seat version is sold as the Haval H7L.

Haval H9

The Haval H9 is a full-size, ladder-frame SUV like the Toyota Land Cruiser.

3. Hyundai - Hall 3

2020 Hyundai Creta

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be basically a global version of the 2020 Hyundai ix25 that is exclusive to China. With a Hyundai Palisade-inspired front and rear fascias and a brand-new interior, the second generation model will go on sale in March.

2020 Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna is getting a mid-life facelift for MY2020. The 2020 Hyundai Verna may look a bit different from the 2020 Hyundai Verna Yuena sold in China.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0L T-GDI

Like the Hyundai Aura, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will soon become available with a 1.0L T-GDI petrol engine producing 100 PS and 172 Nm of torque.

Hyundai micro-SUV concept

If South Korean media reports are to be believed, Auto Expo 2020 will host the world premiere of a Hyundai micro-SUV concept codenamed Hyundai AX. The production version is reportedly scheduled to hit the showrooms in 2021.

2020 Hyundai Tucson

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson will be launched in India as an MY2020 model at Auto Expo 2020.

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept

The Hyundai Le Fil Rouge is a gorgeous coupe concept from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. It was introduced to showcase the brand’s new Sensuous Sportiness design language.

Hyundai i30 Fastback N

The Hyundai i30 Fastback N, as the name suggests, is the go-fast variant of the Hyundai i30 Fastback coupe. With a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine dishing out up to 275 PS and 353 Nm of torque, it can reach from 0-100 km/h as quickly as in 6.1 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 250 km/h.

Hyundai Nexo

The Hyundai Nexo is a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle or FCEV in short. It can be refuelled within just five minutes and be driven up to an estimated 800 km. It will be launched in India in 2021 and be offered in select cities.

4. Kia - Hall 7

Kia Sonet Concept

The Kia Sonet Concept will be a near-production concept previewing the Kia Sonet sub-4 metre SUV that will be launched in the second half of 2020. India will be the first market worldwide to get this model, a rival to the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival is already in showrooms, but the reason why it’s included in the list here is that it will be one of the several models that will be launched in India at Auto Expo 2020. Pre-bookings are already open.

Kia Niro EV

The Kia Niro EV, also called Kia e-Niro, is the pure electric model under the Kia Niro series of eco-friendly SUVs. It is available in two versions, one with a range of 289 km and the other with a range of 455 km. There’s no word on this model’s arrival in India.

Kia Soul EV

The Kia Soul EV, also known as Kia e-Soul, is the pure electric variant of the Kia Soul crossover. It is also made in two versions, one with a range of 277 km and the other with a range of 452 km. It won’t be launched in India.

5. Mahindra - Hall 10

Mahindra Funster concept

The Mahindra Funster concept will preview the next-gen Mahindra XUV500. It will be an electric SUV, and from the teasers released, it will be reminiscent of the SsangYong Korando.

Mahindra eXUV300 concept

The Mahindra XUV300's pure electric variant (codename: Mahindra S210) will be previewed in concept form at the show. The production version will be released in the domestic market in 2021 and be offered in two battery pack versions, with the bigger battery pack version reportedly capable of going up to 350-400 km on a full charge.

Mahindra eKUV100

The Mahindra eKUV100 will be presented in production form at the show and be released in the domestic market later this year. Unlike the pure electric XUV300, the pure electric KUV100 will be targeted mostly at fleet customers. It will be priced from under INR 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Atom

The Mahindra Atom will be a pure electric quadricycle that will be launched in India later this year. It will be displayed in production form.

2020 Mahindra Bolero

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero will come with an updated front fascia that is more appealing and offers higher safety, as well as a BS-VI version of the old model’s 1.5L diesel engine.

2020 Mahindra TUV300

The 2020 Mahindra TUV300 will carry some minor visual changes and an upgraded, BS-VI 1.5L diesel engine.

2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus

The MY2020 revisions to the Mahindra TUV300 Plus will include a facelift and a new, BS-VI 2.0L diesel engine.

Mahindra Marazzo petrol

The Mahindra Marazzo will finally be introduced in a petrol engine variant, at Auto Expo 2020. The petrol engine will likely be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit. While initially it may be offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed automatic transmission option shouldn’t be far from the introduction.

6. Maruti Suzuki - Hall 9

Maruti Futuro-e concept

The Maruti Futuro-e concept will preview the first-ever Maruti SUV-coupe that will likely slot above the Maruti S-Cross and be launched as early as in late-2021. While the concept will be an EV, the production version is expected to be introduced as an ICE model.

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza will be a facelifted version of Maruti Suzuki’s popular sub-compact SUV that debuted at Auto Expo 2016. Unlike the old model, it will be powered by a petrol engine and be available with a 4-speed automatic transmission optionally. Also optional will be a mild-hybrid system, included only on specifying the automatic transmission.

Suzuki Jimny

The highly anticipated fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny will have its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020. India is likely to get a bigger, 5-door version of the Suzuki Jimny in 2021.

2020 Maruti Ignis

The Maruti Ignis is set to receive a facelift with the MY2020 update. It will look tougher and more SUV-like now. We’ve already shown you the new model's official video and images.

Maruti S-Cross petrol

The Maruti S-Cross is switching from the D13A 1.3L diesel engine to the E15A 1.5L petrol engine now. The SHVS mild-hybrid system should be offered in the petrol engine variant.

Suzuki Swift Hybrid

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid is a full-hybrid electric vehicle that is exclusive to Japan. It has a fuel economy rating of a 32.0 km/l.

7. Mercedes-Benz - Hall 15

Mercedes A-Class Sedan/Mercedes A-Class Limousine

The first-ever Mercedes A-Class Sedan is a direct rival of the Audi A3 Sedan. It will be launched in India later this year, likely as the Mercedes A-Class Limousine. Limousine means ‘sedan’ in German.

2020 Mercedes GLA

Introduced just in December last year, the 2020 Mercedes GLA will have its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020. It has also been confirmed to be launched this year.

Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo

The Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo is a luxury camper and will be launched in India at the 2020 Delhi Motor Show. It will be the only such model to be available in the country when launched.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Yet another three-pointed star model developed autonomously by Affalterbach-based Mercedes-AMG, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is a four-door fastback and the high-performance brand’s first four-seater. The world’s fastest series production four-seater (63 S 4MATIC variant) will likely be launched in India later this year.

7. MG - Hall 5

Three-row MG Hector

The three-row MG Hector will likely be launched at Auto Expo 2020 or shortly after. It could be called MG Hector Plus.

MG D90

The MG D90 will be the MG-badged Maxus D90. It could be called MG Gloster instead. The launch of this model will take place by 2021.

MG ZS petrol

The MG ZS EV is actually based on an ICE model - the MG ZS. The petrol-only sub-compact SUV is a Hyundai Creta rival and could be launched in India in 2021.

MG RC-6

The MG RC-6 will be a rebadged Baojun RC-6, a crossover-styled fastback that was introduced in China last year. It is reportedly planned for India and could be launched in 2021.

MG Marvel X

The MG Marvel X will be a rebadged Roewe Marvel X, a pure electric SUV with a range of up to 403 km.

MG G10

The MG G10 will be a rebadged Roewe G10, a full-size MPV like the Hyundai Starex and Toyota Hiace. There’s no word on its Indian launch.

MG E200

The MG E200 will be a rebadged Baojun E200 2-seat pure electric car. There’s no plan to launch this model in India.

MG Vision-i concept

The MG Vision-i concept will be a rebadged Roewe Vision-i concept, an SUV-inspired MPV that was unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.

8. Ora - Hall 1

Ora R1

The Ora R1, a pure electric city car with a range of up to 351 km, will have its Indian debut at the show. Ora is a dedicated EV brand of FAW.

9. Renault - Hall 10

Renault HBC concept

The Renault HBC concept will preview the first-ever India-specific Renault sub-4 metre SUV that has been officially confirmed to be launched in the second half of the year.

Renault K-ZE

The Renault K-ZE is a pure electric car derived from the Renault Kwid. So far, it has been confirmed only for China. India may directly get the pure electric version of the next-gen Renault Kwid, sometime in 2021 or 2022.

Renault Triber AMT

The Renault Triber AMT will have a 5-speed automated manual transmission.

Renault Zoe

The Renault Zoe is the company’s mainstay when it comes to electric vehicles. It can go up to 395 km on a full charge. It will be launched in India by 2021.

Renault Symbioz demo car concept

The Renault Symbioz demo car is the French automaker’s vision of things to come in 2022. A road-ready version of the Renault Symbioz concept, it is capable of autonomous driving at Level 4 on the scale of 5 levels of autonomous driving according to SAE International. 2022 will be the year when the first Level 4-equipped Renault models are planned to be launched internationally.

Renault Twizy

The Renault Twizy is a tiny two-seat electric car. It won’t be launched in India.

10. Skoda - Hall 15

Skoda Vision IN concept

The Skoda Vision IN concept is the precursor to the Skoda MQB A0 IN SUV that will be launched in India in Q2 2021.

Skoda Karoq

The Skoda Karoq is a Hyundai Tucson rival and it will be launched in India with a 150 PS 1.5L TSI-Evo petrol engine in April.

2020 Skoda Rapid

The 2020 Skoda Rapid will feature a minor design refresh and be powered by a new, locally manufactured 1.0L TSI petrol engine. It will be launched in April.

Skoda Rapid Matte Concept

The Skoda Rapid Matte Concept will be a show car based on the 2020 Skoda Rapid.

2020 Skoda Superb

The 2020 Skoda Superb will be a facelifted version of the currently sold Skoda Superb in India. It will be powered by a 190 PS 2.0L TSI petrol engine and be launched in May.

2020 Skoda Superb Sportline

The 2020 Skoda Superb Sportline also will be a facelifted version of the existing model in India. It will be powered by a new 190 2.0L TDI diesel engine. Its launch is unlikely to take place before the end of this year, though.

Skoda Kodiaq petrol

The Skoda Kodiaq petrol will be powered by the same 190 PS 2.0L TSI petrol engine as the 2020 Skoda Superb. It will likely be launched by June.

Skoda Octavia RS 245

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 will be launched at Auto Expo 2020. Only 200 units will be available for sale. Expect a hefty price of INR 35-40 lakh (ex-showroom), as this performance sedan will be a CBU import.

11. Tata Motors - Hall 14

Tata H2X (Tata Hornbill) concept

The Tata H2X concept will be showcased in a more evolved, near-production version at Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Gravitas

The Tata Gravitas will be a seven-seater based on the Tata Harrier. It will likely be launched at Auto Expo 2020.

2020 Tata Harrier

The 2020 Tata Harrier with a 170 PS diesel engine and new features was announced this week. It will likely be launched at Auto Expo 2020.

12. Volkswagen - Hall 15

New VW Taigun concept

The new VW Taigun concept will evolve into the production VW Taigun in H2 2021. The VW Taigun will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform and be offered with 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI-Evo petrol engines. It will compete with the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

VW T-Roc

The VW T-Roc will be launched as a CBU import later this year. It will be powered by the 150 PS 1.5L TSI-Evo petrol engine and be priced likely upwards of INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

VW Tiguan Allspace

The VW Tiguan Allspace is the long-wheelbase version of the VW Tiguan. Internationally, it’s available with 5-seat and 7-seat seating layouts. In India, it will be launched only with the latter, as early as in the second quarter of the year. Expect a 190 PS 2.0L TSI petrol engine to power this SUV.

2020 VW Passat

The 2020 VW Passat will be a facelifted version of the old model that was recently discontinued in India. It will be launched likely with a 190 PS 2.0 TSI petrol engine.

VW I.D. Crozz II concept

The VW I.D. Crozz II is a pure electric SUV-coupe concept that will be transformed into the second MEB platform model - VW ID.4. The VW ID.4 EV will be unveiled at the 2020 New York International Auto Show and be launched in India by 2021.