2020 Tata Harrier with 170 PS engine, automatic transmission & new features revealed

The 2020 Tata Harrier has been officially revealed, with a more powerful engine, an automatic transmission, a panoramic sunroof and more updates. The new model can be booked at INR 30,000 now, and it will be launched soon.

The 2020 Tata Harrier is available with a new BS-VI 2.0L Kryotec170 diesel engine that produces 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The MY2020 update has also brought a 6-speed automatic transmission, which is sourced from Hyundai. The automatic transmission can be specified in three variants: XMA, XZA and XZA+. The XZA and XZA+ variants can be purchased in the Dark Edition and also a dual-tone colour scheme.

The MY2020 update has brought a new Calypso Red exterior colour option as well. Also new is a dual-tone colour scheme - Calypso Red with Black Roof. Tata Motors has also used this opportunity to roll out new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which are in the same design as the 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels of the Tata Buzzard Geneva Edition (to be launched as Tata Gravitas).

For the manual transmission-equipped configurations, there's a new range-topping XZ+ variant, which can be specified in the Dark Edition and a dual-tone colour scheme. The XZ+ and XZA+ variants come with various new features like a panoramic sunroof, 6- way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, auto-dimming rearview mirrors and the aforementioned new alloy wheels. The 2020 Tata Harrier is safer, thanks to ESP being offered as standard. In the old model, it was available in only the range-topping XZ variant.

The new Tata Harrier features the familiar dual-tone brown and black interior, but with a lighter brown shade for the upholstery. The automatic transmission's gearshift lever flaunts the signature tri-arrow pattern design on the top.

The 2020 Tata Harrier could be launched at Auto Expo 2020 on 5 February 2020.