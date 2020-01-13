6-seat Tata Gravitas spied for the first time, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

The Tata Gravitas is coming in not one but two seating configurations. In addition to the already seen 7-seat version, there'll be a 6-seat version, new spy shots have revealed. Both the versions should be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 next month.

As seen in the spy shot below, the 6-seat Tata Gravitas will feature two captain seats in the second row. Though the exteriors are hidden under camouflage, it isn't hard to figure out that they would be no different from those of the 7-seat version. Its front-end will have the Tata Harrier's face with the high-raised DRLs and lower mounted headlamps. Just like its 7-seater iteration, the differences will be seen with a longer body, an upright tailgate with a roof spoiler, roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels and tweaked tail lamps.

In terms of dimensions, the 6-seat Tata Gravitas will be the same as the 7-seat Tata Gravitas, and be 63 mm longer (4,661 mm) and 80 mm taller (1,786 mm) than the Tata Harrier. The width will be the same as that of the donor model - 1,894 mm. It will use a stepped roof for more headroom for the third-row passengers. The interior design of the 6-seat and 7-seat versions should be the same.

The 6-seat Tata Gravitas will employ a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic will be the transmission choices, although the latter might not be offered right from launch.

[Image Source: Team-BHP]