Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Funster EV teased, to spawn next-gen Mahindra XUV500 [Video]

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce a whole squad of new electric vehicle concepts at the Auto Expo 2020. Part of the line-up will be the XUV500 EV concept which has been officially named as Funster. The company has teased the same in a short promo video (below) ahead of the official debut, later this week.



The design of Mahindra Funster EV will be a reflection of the next-gen XUV500 which will likely see the light of the day sometime in the second half of 2020. As the teaser video (above) suggests, the Fuster EV has a very next-gen SsangYong Korando-like stance. It gets a flat bonnet and sits wide and low. The concept features LED lights aplenty at both the ends. Apparently, there is some sort of significance for the number 'three' for this model which is evident from its L-shaped angular headlights, three horizontal strips sitting at place of the fog lamps and the virtual grille slats flanking the virtual brand emblem. Also, it gets unconventionally designed, aerodynamically enhanced alloys as seen in the video (above).

The Funster EV will spawn out the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 which will feature automatic LED headlamps, LED taillights, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels and more. Previous spy images also suggest that, on the inside, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will make use of a completely new dashboard layout featuring a large floating-type infotainment touchscreen and three-spoke flat-bottom steering. Moreover, also expect the next-gen XUV500 to host a fully digital instrument cluster.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will use a newly developed frame, which will be shared with an India-specific Ford C-SUV. It will be offered with 180 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine, both newly developed, BS-VI compliant units. 6-speed manual and Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic should be the transmission choices. An AWD system will likely be offered optionally in the diesel engine variant.