Auto Expo 2020: MG Marvel X (Roewe Marvel X) lands in India, spied sans camouflage

In addition to Roewe Vision-i MPV, 6-seat MG Hector and the Maxus D90, SAIC's 14 models on display at Auto Expo 2020 will include the Roewe Marvel X. A new spy shot has revealed that the Roewe Marvel X has landed in India for the 2020 Delhi Motor Show.

At Auto Expo 2020 next month, there will be 14 models from Chinese conglomerate SAIC on display. These will include both MG models and even models from other SAIC brands. SAIC has currently only one of its brands present in India - MG. However, it does and will likely continue to launch rebadged models from other brands.

The Roewe Marvel X is a pure electric SUV and the production version of the Roewe Vision-E concept from the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. It is available in two versions, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, both with a 52.5 kWh battery pack and two motors. Charging the battery pack takes 8.5 hours (100%, using AC charger)/40 minutes (80%, using a DC charger).

The motors deliver 186 PS and 410 Nm of peak torque in the RWD version, allowing a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.9 seconds and a range (NEDC) of 403 km. In the AWD version, the same motors generate 301 PS and 665 Nm of torque. As a result, the 0-100 km/h acceleration time reduces to 370 km but the range (NEDC) reduces to 370 km.

In related news, the MG ZS EV was launched in India this week. While this model is an expensive import, there are plans for a low-cost locally manufactured with a retail price of under INR 10 lakh.

