Production Renault HBC sub-compact SUV - IAB Rendering

The Renault HBC was spied for the very first time recently, masked under thick sheets of camouflage. Now, using the details revealed by this sighting, IAB's digital artist Shoeb Kalania has produced a new rendering of the production Renault HBC.

The Renault HBC will make its world premiere at Auto Expo 2020 in concept form. The upcoming sub-4 metre SUV looks promising because of its notably aggressive front-end and strong proportions. Renault's previous experience of designing the brawny Kwid despite in small dimensions will come come-in handy for this sub-4 metre SUV.

The rendered Renault HBC can be seen featuring the new Renault Kwid-inspired split headlamps. The main lights look slimmer and have been located below the LED position lights that likely double as turn indicators. Its V-shaped front grille looks compact and meticulously designed with the same pattern found on most of the latest Renault models. On the lower side sits a fully blacked-out lower-grille and bumper, complementing the overall ruggedness of the vehicle. Its roof, ORVMs, pillars, and side-body baseline also carry a dark hue for more assertiveness.

The Renault HBC will be based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber. It will source its power from the HR10 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that was introduced globally in the Nissan Micra Mk5 in 2018 and was later expanded to the Renault Micra Mk5 last year.

Regular readers would know that the HR10 engine is essentially a smaller version of the HR13 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine which has been co-developed by Groupe Renault and Daimler. It is offered in both direct injection and multipoint injection versions and is available with 5-speed MT and CVT transmission options. We have covered full details about this unit in a dedicated story previously.

Also Read: Renault to stop offering diesel engines in India, axe Lodgy

The Renault HBC will be launched in India in the second half of the year. It is expected to be price from somewhere between INR 6-7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.