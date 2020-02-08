Suzuki Jimny Sierra debuts in India - Live From Auto Expo 2020 [Update]

Update: Detailed images, walkaround video and more information added to the story. The image gallery is at the end of the story.

The fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny has made its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020. It will reportedly be launched in India in the next two years.

The Mk4 go-anywhere Suzuki is made in a kei car version exclusive to Japan and a bigger version available even in global markets. The version on display at Auto Expo is the latter. India will get a different, 5-door Jimny (or Gypsy) that might be bigger too. The demand for 3-door four-wheelers is too low in our market.

The global Suzuki Jimny on display at Auto Expo 2020 is also sold as Suzuki Jimny Sierra in some markets, including Japan. It measures 3,480 mm in length or 3,645 mm in length if you include even the spare wheel cover, 1,645 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height. It has a 2,250 mm wheelbase and a 210 mm ground clearance.

Under the hood, the mini off-roader packs the K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 75 kW (101.97 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This engine can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO part-time 4WD system is standard in this model.

The Suzuki Jimny Mk4 features a flat clamshell bonnet, upright A-pillar, round headlamps, simple radiator grille with five vertical openings, dip rails on the roof edges, prominent wheel arch extensions and side sill covers and horizontal rear combination lamps gathered at the rear bumper for a familiar, functional and conventional exterior design.

The interior design of the mini off-roader is also functional and basic, but still very appealing in its own way. Suzuki calls it a "down-to-earth design". The cabin's colour has been kept black and without decoration to minimise distraction and ensure that the driver stays focused. The upright horizontal dashboard, twin-pod instrument panel and surrounding parts in scratch and stain-resistant grained finish, round climate control system dials and easy to operate switchgear are some of the highlights of the interior.

Key features of the 3-door Suzuki Jimny include LED headlamps with washers, 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control heated seats and rear privacy glass.

The 3-door Suzuki Jimny in both kei car and global versions is manufactured exclusively at Suzuki's Kosai plant in Japan. The 5-door Maruti Jimny/next-gen Maruti Gypsy will likely be made at the company's Hansalpur (Gujarat) plant in India.