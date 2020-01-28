Haval Concept H to have world debut at Auto Expo 2020

Great Wall Motors (GWM) will not only showcase its vehicles for the first time in India at Auto Expo 2020 but also hold a world debut there. The company has revealed that this premiere model will be the 'Haval Concept H'.

Great Wall Motors has a slew of subsidiaries under its umbrella, such as Haval, Ora, Great Wall EV and Great Wall Pickup brands. If you recall, the company had confirmed the Haval & Ora brands for Auto Expo 2020 earlier this month. The automaker will use this event as a platform to announce its India plans. Below is what the company announced today:

GWM will undertake the global premiere of Haval Concept H and the Indian debut of concept vehicle Vision 2025. Apart from this GWM will also showcase its excellence and strength in automotive technology with its range of Haval SUVs, GWM EV products, and innovations in the area of intelligent safety, connectivity and advanced autonomous systems.

The teaser image suggests that the Haval Concept H will look very similar to the Haval F7 mid-size SUV. Features like the sharp LED headlamps, horizontal wraparound LED tail lamps, turn indicators integrated wing mirrors and roof spoiler are evident. Bits like raked windshield, slightly sloping roofline, blackened short pillars with angular C-pillar and chromed window line give the SUV a modern styling.

GWM signed a contract to acquire GM's Talegaon production site earlier this month. This move will fast track the company's India plans. This facility can be used to produce 1,65,000 vehicles and 1,60,000 powertrains a year. GWM plans to launch its first model in India by 2021.