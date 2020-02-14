Skoda Rapid Matte Concept confirmed for launch this year

One of the lesser-known debuts of Auto Expo 2020 was the Skoda Rapid Matte Concept. This show car has been confirmed to be put into production and be launched in India this year.

Announcing the Skoda Rapid Matte Concept at the show, Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India, said:

What we have on display is our first-ever factory painted matte colour car. This will be available on the Indian market from later this year.

The Skoda Rapid Matte Concept has been stylized with many other changes apart from the special matte grey colour. These include darkened headlamps, darkened fog lamps, red mirror caps, red body side moulding, 17-inch multispoke black alloy wheels, red brake callipers, red trunk lid spoiler, rear diffuser and red trunk lid garnish.

Interior highlights of the Skoda Rapid Matte Concept include Tellular Grey theme, stainless-steel scuff plates with RAPID inscription, premium black Alcantara seat covers and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift selector. Overall, the concept looks ready for production as is.

Under the hood, the Skoda Rapid Matte Concept has a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. It is safe to assume that this is the BS-VI compliant, 110 PS unit which was announced for the Skoda Rapid at the same event.

The BS-VI 110 PS 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine will offer up to 25% higher fuel economy than the BS-IV 110 PS 1.6-litre MPI petrol engine, of almost 20 km/l. That’s also something confirmed by Hollis himself.

The Skoda Rapid Matte Concept would be sold alongside the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo to buyers requiring something more stylish than the Skoda Rapid. It could be launched in the third quarter to boost sales during the festive season.