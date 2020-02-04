Production Kia Sonet (Kia QYI) profile - IAB Rendering

The Kia Sonet Concept will have its world debut at Auto Expo 2020 tomorrow. Based on its teasers, though, IAB's digital art maestro, Shoeb Kalania, has already created a rendering to preview the production Kia Sonet.

If you recall, IAB was the first to reveal that the Kia QYI will likely be called the Kia Sonet from trademark filings in South Korea. It has already been confirmed to be launched in India in the H2 2020. India will be the first market to secure Kia's new sub-compact SUV.

The Kia Sonet has already been spotted on tests several times. Its overall length will be restricted to 4,000 mm to avoid being levied with higher GST. It will be unlike any other Kia SUV currently in the market, save for the traditional signature tigernose radiator grille. Its rounded and concave front fascia will have an invigorating impression at the front.

The high-set bonnet which is slightly curvy and the angry-eyed LED headlamps go along well with the mean-looking character. Over the sides, its muscular wheel arches, straight and bold body lines, and generous use of black cladding on the base between the two wheels, add to its overall masculinity. Apart from that, its styling enhancements such as the diamond-finished alloy wheels, red-sporty highlights, black C-pillar blades and exclusive exterior gold colour scheme will surely be loved by the typical Indian SUV buyers. At the rear, the aggressively raked back glass along with the wraparound connected LED tail lamps (not visible in the rendering above) will lend it a modern persona.

The Kia Sonet should be offered with the 1.5L Smartstream N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) petrol and 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) engines borrowed from the Kia Seltos and also the 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS/171 Nm) from the Hyundai Venue. A 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic may be the transmission choices, with the latter reserved for the 1.0L petrol configurations.

The Kia Sonet will be placed in a segment which will be already brimming a lot of models: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the upcoming India-specific Nissan SUV.