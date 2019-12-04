Skoda Octavia RS relaunch confirmed, returning in the RS 245 variant

The Skoda Octavia RS has been officially confirmed to be relaunched in India. What's more exciting is that while previously it was offered in the RS 230 variant, this time it will be sold in the most powerful, RS 245 variant.

Indian auto enthusiasts have been desperately waiting for the reintroduction of the RS variant for a long time now. If you recall, the Octavia RS was originally launched in India back in September 2017, but its demand clearly outpaced the company's expectations as the initial lot of 300 units was immediately sold out soon after the launch. Later on, Skoda had to add 200 more units which were again sold out in a short span of time. After a total of 500 units, the sales were ceased.

For the record, the previous one was the Skoda Octavia RS 230 variant came with a 2.0-litre TSI engine churning out 230 PS at 5,500-6,200 rpm and 350 Nm of torque at 1,500-4,500 rpm. The meaner Skoda Octavia RS 245 sports a 2.0-litre TSI engine which delivers 245 PS of power at 5,000-6,700 rpm and 370 Nm of torque at 1,600-4,300 rpm. 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic are the transmission choices but expect the latter to be standard here.

Apart from a more powerful engine which delivers an extra 15 PS and 20 Nm, the RS 245 also uses a 30 mm wider rear track which allows for better handling. Unlike the old model, it also features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster that in addition to Classic, Basic, Extended and Modern, offers an exclusive Sport layout. It is capable of doing 0-100 km/h run in just 6.6 seconds irrespective of the transmission selected, and that's an improvement of 0.1 seconds. The top speed is the same - 250 km/h.

While the Skoda Octavia RS 230 was locally assembled and priced from just INR 24.62 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 could be priced upwards of INR 35 lakh (ex-showroom), as it is said to be a CBU import. In that case, it may not prove to be as popular in our market.

*Ex-showroom