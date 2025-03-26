4 Ways Motorcycles and Cars Collide with Each Other

While motorcycles can be a joy to ride, they’re also incredibly dangerous for riders due to the risk of accidents. Even when motorcycle riders wear helmets, they’re relatively unprotected compared to drivers of cars or other vehicles, leading to more serious injuries or even death.

When people are aware of the types of collisions between cars and motorcycles, they’re more likely to take safety seriously and be cautious on the road. That said, if you find yourself in an accident, you should get first aid and hire a lawyer to sue for your injuries.

Here are four ways motorcycles and cars collide with each other.

1. Head-on Collisions

Head-on collisions may be one of the most dangerous types of accidents, with vehicles ramming into each other on the front end. Due to the imbalance in size and, therefore, force between a car and a motorcycle, the motorcycle rider is more at risk and can be thrown off the vehicle. Common injuries in head-on collisions include TBIs, internal bleeding, and broken bones.

The best way for motorcycle riders to stay safe is to stay alert, especially at places like intersections, and follow the speed limit. Effective road design can also prevent these accidents by increasing visibility and nudging vehicles to stop before making turns.

2. Left Turn Collisions

A very common reason for accidents is left-turn errors. While the law is clear that drivers are supposed to give people the right of way when turning left, people often make mistakes. It can also be difficult for drivers to see motorcycles or judge their speed accurately, leading to deadly collisions. Motorcycle riders may be left with fractures, especially in the lower parts of the body or the ribs. The risk to drivers of other vehicles is comparatively less.

To prevent such accidents, drivers must be aware of the rules and stick to them. It’s also advisable to stop and check if the road is clear before turning, which can reduce the risk of collisions.

3. Lane Splitting Accidents

Lane splitting is illegal in most American states, with a few states like California allowing exceptions. When a motorcycle rider weaves through two lanes of traffic, it’s called lane splitting. This maneuver is dangerous because drivers rarely expect a vehicle to cross their path, especially in slow-moving traffic, leading to collisions.

As with other types of collisions, the motorcycle rider is typically in more danger and may sustain injuries like spinal cord injuries, lacerations, and fractures. To stay safe and prevent accidents, motorcyclists should avoid making such risky maneuvers and be patient in traffic.

4. Blind Spot Collisions

The fourth type of collision we’ll cover in this article is a blind spot collision. This is a real hazard for motorcycle riders, especially with large vehicles like trucks. There are certain spots where the driver will not be able to see the motorcycle and may ram into it. Every vehicle has a blind spot, and it's important for drivers to make use of blind spot mirrors and properly check if the road is clear before executing turns.

If a rider is caught up in a truck accident due to a blind spot error, they may even lose their life. Injuries that people sustain in these accidents could leave them disabled for life, affecting their ability to stay employed.

Conclusion

Accidents on the road can be deadly, which is why drivers need to be aware of the rules and follow them. The fallout from accidents can be difficult for most people to handle, even pushing some into debt. It’s important for victims to consider legal options in such cases, as it can help alleviate some of the burden.

Staying alert, following the rules, and knowing defensive driving techniques are some things drivers can do to stay safe on the road.