MG to launch a mid-size sedan in India, display it at Auto Expo 2020 - Report

MG Motor India has already tasted huge success with its initial offering the Hector, and if booking count is anything to go by, the ZS EV is also on the same tracks. Now, the company feels that it's in a better position to roll-out newer products in different segments in India. One of these models will be a rebadged Baojun RS-5, which it will display at Auto Expo 2020.

The Baojun RC-6 was officially revealed in July last year. From the looks of it, the RC-6 is an unconventionally designed sedan with styling elements similar to those of a coupé and an SUV.

The RC-6 features a hexagonal grille, a long, high-set bonnet and sharp-looking headlamps which make it look bold, clean and attractive at the front. On the sides, its typical coupe-like sloping roofline has been styled immaculately, and in contrast to regular sedans, it sits much higher above the ground with a 191 mm ground clearance. Also, it doesn't hide away the clearance, and on the contrary, it uses blackened running boards and a darkened rear valance to show off the same. At the back, the styling is neat and sharp. The use of sleeker LED tail lamps along with the blackened bumper, complements its overall untraditional appeal.

The Baojun RC-6 is based on a longer version of the Baojun RS-5 compact SUV's platform. As far as dimensions are concerned, it is a proper long sedan with an overall length of 4,925 mm. Its width and height measure 1,880 mm and 1,580 mm respectively. The offbeat sedan's wheelbase is 2,800 mm, which definitely gives it an edge in terms of cabin space.

The cabin of the RC-6 uses a much sophisticated and high-class theme. It gets a high-end luxury car-like twin-screen display (each measuring 12.3 inches), sitting at the place of the instrument console. Both the screens are organized within the same frame/panel. Some of the car's key safety/assist features include Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Cruise Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Traffic Sign Warning and Traffic Speed Assist.

Mechanically, the Baojun RC-6 uses a 1.5-litre inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine which delivers 146.8 PS of maximum power at 5,200 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 2,200-3,400 rpm. This engine can be had with a 6-speed MT or a CVT.

Also Read: MG D90 (Toyota Fortuner rival) teased ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut

The MG RC-6 will likely reach Indian showrooms in 2021.

[Source: Autocar India]