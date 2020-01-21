World Exclusive: 2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) TVC leaked [Video]

The first promo video of the 2020 Maruti Ignis has leaked. Just to be clear, it's the Euro-spec version we see in the video, but recent spy shots have revealed that the Indian-spec facelifted model will look the same. It should debut at Auto Expo 2020.

Launched in India in January 2017, the Maruti Ignis completed its 1 lakh sales milestone nearly two and a half year later in May 2019. With the facelift, Maruti Suzuki is expecting to enhance its tough styling and boost its sales.

The 2020 Maruti Ignis features a refreshed front fascia with new U-shaped inserts on its main radiator grille, a look that has been clearly designed on the same lines as the Maruti Vitara Brezza's snout and a tweaked bumper featuring a silver lip treatment (also seemingly Maruti Vitara Brezza-inspired). Other than that, the round fog lamps sit in a new vertical box-shaped housing with black inserts. Over the back, the new model has a more stylish bumper with a faux silver skid plate and vertically placed reflectors.

The new Maruti Ignis should have a couple of interior updates as well, which may be seen in the form of the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system replacing the current SmartPlay infotainment system and new upholstery and interior colour schemes.

The new Maruti Ignis will employ the BS-VI K12M 1.2-litre petrol engine which delivers 61 kW (82.94 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual units from the old model. The fuel economy rating could be different from the old model's 20.89 km/l.