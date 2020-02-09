Renault Twizzy EV likely to be launched in India - Report

The Renault Twizy is being displayed at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The all-electric compact personal mobility vehicle is under consideration for India launch, says a report from ElectricVehicleWeb.in.

The Renault Twizy has made its appearance at the Auto Expo 2020 in its single-seater Cargo variant. The version which is under consideration for the Indian market will be a stripped-down and considerably cheaper, the source report suggests. The company is currently figuring out how it can make the Twizy adapt to the transportation needs of the food delivery and e-commerce companies in India. It was considering this EV back in 2010 as well, the year when it was still in concept form and displayed at Auto Expo 2010.

Talking to EVW, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Head of Renault India Operations, said: "The Twizy is for (customers like) Swiggy and Amazon. We are thinking about it (launching in India), so therefore we brought this car (to the Auto Expo). I don’t know if you have opened the cargo box hatch, but it is a very good option for them, that’s the market we can look at."

He mentioned that the car would be changed from inside-out in order to fit the needs of the market they have in focus.

That’s something (cost) we need to work upon. This car (at the show) is super expensive. I don’t need these swinging doors, I want something simple for India and I don’t need the same airbag or seatbelt (of the European spec) as this is a quadricycle. We need to see how we can make this work. We have just brought the car, there is no homework yet, but we will think about it.

The Renault Twizy was originally launched in the year 2012 for the European market and is manufactured in S.Korea for the global markets now. Only last year, the company revealed its plans on expanding its sales to the Asian market via the S. Korea plant.

The Renault Twizy measures 2.34 m in length and 1.24 m in width and has a turning radius of 3.4 m. It packs a 6.1 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which juices up a rear-mid-mounted electric motor. It is capable of producing a rather puny 17 PS of power and 57 Nm of peak torque and has a considerably low centre of gravity, as evident from its exterior design, it tips the scale at 474 kg. In this particular configuration, its driving range is 100 km.

In other updates, Renault has also displayed the Triber AMT dual-tone at Auto Expo 2020.

[News Source: ElectricVehicleWeb]