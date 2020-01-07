MG Hector Plus spied yet again, in the clearest form till date [Video]

MG Motor India is planning to launch a new Hector-based 6-seat C-SUV called Hector Plus. Here are spy shots giving the clearest look at the upcoming three-row SUV, a model scheduled to debut at Auto Expo 2020.

The MG Hector Plus will have feature four rear seats, two in each row. It won't be about just the different seating layout, it will be also more stylish than the MG Hector.

On the outside, the Plus version will look more upmarket and distinctive with more sophisticated split headlamps and a similarly shaped but more dramatic radiator grille among other distinctive-looking bits. At the rear, one of the key differences will be the tail lamp design. There'll be plenty of chrome trim all around to appeal the average Indian customers' liking.

The Hector Plus may also be packed with features that are missing in the regular five-seat Hector, including auto-dimming IRVM, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control and drive modes.

As far as engine options are concerned, they're expected to be the same as those of the Hector. However, the engines employed in the Hector Plus should be BS-VI compliant right from launch.

For reference, below are the mechanical configurations of the MG Hector:

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT or 6-speed DCT, FWD

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm) with 48V mild-hybrid system, 6-speed MT, FWD

2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), 6-speed MT

The MG Hector Plus' prices may commence from around INR 13-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new three-row SUV will rival the likes of Tata Gravitas and Mahindra XUV500.

[Image Source: ElectricVehcileWeb]