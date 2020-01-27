Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0L T-GDI (N Line?) to debut at Auto Expo 2020 - Report

Hyundai has a number of promising products to woo the audience at the Auto Expo 2020. A new report says that in addition to the 2020 Creta and facelifted Verna, there will also be a Grand i10 Nios 1.0L T-GDI, possibly the Grand i10 N Line we had talked about in a recent story.

Hyundai took wraps off the first-ever i10 N Line in Europe last year. While the 120 PS Grand i10 N Line isn't slated for the Indian market, a sporty Grand i10 Nios with a 100 PS version of its engine could be coming to Auto Expo 2020.

While the Euro-spec Hyundai i10 N Line uses the 120 PS/172 Nm 1.0L T-GDI petrol engine, the Indian-spec car will use a smaller version of this engine which churns out 100 PS at 6,000 rpm and 17.5 kg.m (171.62 Nm) of torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm. Also, expect 5-speed manual transmission with optimised gear ratios to be standard with it. The company is already manufacturing the turbocharged three-cylinder motor in India now and hopes to ramp up the volumes. The 120 PS/172 Nm version, may be offered in the next-gen Hyundai i20. The sportier variant of the Grand i10 could use a stiffer suspension setup as well.

The Euro-spec Hyundai i10 N Line sports remastered bumper and grille design on the same design lines as the Hyundai i30N, exclusive LED DRLs and 16-inch alloy wheels, N Line emblem, i10 sign in red font and a faux skid plate and diffuser for its more. On the inside, it features all-black interiors with N-branded steering wheel and gearshift lever, and sporty-looking red stitching on the unique seat upholstery which further complements its overall sporty appeal.

The sportier variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be pitted against the Tata Tiago JTP.

[Source: Autocar India]