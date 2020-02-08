100 PS Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo GDi - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo GDi has debuted at Auto Expo 2020. With the Ford Figo 1.5L petrol discontinued, this will be the most powerful car in its segment when launched.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios T-GDi employs the 1.0L T-GDi turbocharged direct-injection three-cylinder petrol engine that produces is capable of a maximum 100 PS at 6,000 rpm and 17.5 kg.m (171.62 Nm) at 1,500-4,000 rpm. This engine is BS-VI compliant and it is already available in the Hyundai Aura. There’s a more powerful, 120 PS version also. It is available in the Hyundai Venue and yet to be made BS-VI compliant.

As in case of the Hyundai Aura Turbo GDi, there’s nothing special about the design and styling of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo GDi. Red Turbo badges on the radiator grille and tailgate is all that is there to flaunt the punchier engine under the hood. The 100 PS version comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. As for the 120 PS version, it can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The T-GDi engine will not be available in all the grades of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta). The display car is in the Sportz grade and carries a dual-tone colour scheme. It is equipped with features like projector headlamps, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, all-black interior with gloss black inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 5.3-inch MID, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, Eco Coating, cooled glove box and more.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo GDi Sportz Dual Tone will likely be priced close to INR 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). For reference, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Kappa MPi Dual Tone costs INR 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).