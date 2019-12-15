Official: New Skoda Superb (facelift) to reach Indian showrooms in May 2020

The new Skoda Superb will be among Skoda's several new products reaching Indian showrooms in 2020. Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India, has revealed that the facelifted model's launch will take place in our market in the month of May.

Spy shots revealed last month that the local testing of the new Skoda Superb in India has commenced. The facelifted model has a moderately updated design and new equipment. In India, it will come with a BS-VI petrol engine.

Subtle cosmetic changes brought with the facelift include sleeker, full LED Matrix headlights that flank a slightly larger radiator grille, which now boasts double slats and extends further towards the front bumper. Also, the bumpers have been reworked, resulting in a longer length of 4,869 mm (8 mm more).

The rear combination lamps also have been slightly tweaked, and they're bridged by a wide chrome strip. The company has also given them dynamic turn indicators which further ups the car's premium appeal. Also new at the rear is 'SKODA' in block lettering, something that has become a signature styling element on Skoda models since the Scala.

Inside, the new Skoda Superb features new decorative trims for dashboard and centre console. Also, the use of contrast stitching on the leather and Alcantara seats further ups the ante of the updated model. The Ambition and Style trims have received new seat covers.

Skoda has introduced a number of new safety features for the Superb with the latest minor model change, including Predictive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist for multi-lane roads and Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. The company has also introduced electromechanical brake booster as well as rear axle suspension with aerodynamic covers to improve the overall driving dynamics of the car.

2020 Skoda Superb – Configurations

150 PS 1.5L TSI petrol engine, 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT, FWD

190 PS 2.0L TSI petrol engine, 7-speed DSG, FWD

272 PS 2.0L TSI petrol engine, 7-speed DSG, AWD

120 PS 1.6L TDI diesel engine, 7-speed DSG, FWD

150 PS 2.0L TDI diesel engine, 6-speed MT/7-speed DSG, FWD

190 PS 2.0L TDI diesel engine, 7-speed DSG, FWD/AWD

The new Superb is the first-ever Skoda to be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain as well. The electrified system combines a 1.4L TSI petrol engine with an electric motor. The engine produces 115 kW (156.36 PS) and 250 Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates 85 kW (115.57 PS) and 330 Nm of torque. The latter gets its juice from a 13 kWh battery pack that allows a pure electric range of 55 km. The combined maximum power and combined maximum torque ratings are 160 kW (217.54 PS) and 400 Nm of torque. 6-speed DSG and FWD are standard in this variant, which is not planned to be offered in India.

The old Skoda Superb will be discontinued by March 2020.

[Source: twitter.com]