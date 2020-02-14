Mercedes A-Class Limousine variants & features revealed, on sale this June

Mercedes-Benz will launch the A-Class Limousine (A-Class Sedan) in India in June. Pre-bookings are now open. Here are the variants and features confirmed for the Indian-spec compact luxury sedan.

Mercedes-Benz will sell the A-Class Limousine in India in three engine variants, one of which will be Mercedes-AMG’s A 35 4MATIC. Mercedes-Benz may have kept its smaller models devoid of its best technologies in India to let the upper-class models be more distinguished, but it’s not doing so with this one.

The non-AMG variants, one of which is a diesel, will be equipped available with plenty of attractive features, such as LED headlamps, panoramic sliding sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration and offline navigation, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, two-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging system and leather-wrapped sports steering wheel.

The A 35 4MATIC variant's highlights, apart from the unique styling, includes passive keyless entry, engine start-stop button and sports steering wheel in nappa leather.

The Mercedes A-Class will be sold in Cosmos Black, Denim Blue, Mojave Silver, Mountain Grey and Polar White exterior colour. For the upholstery and trim also, there are five options:-

ARTICO artificial leather black

ARTICO artificial leather beige

Brown open-pore walnut wood trim

DINAMICA microfibre black (A35-only)

Light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim (A35-only)

We expect the non-AMG variants to be the A 200 (FWD) and A 180 d (FWD). The A 200 is powered by the M 282 1.3L petrol engine that produces 163 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The A 180 d mounts the OM 608 1.5-litre diesel engine good for 116 PS and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines can be had with a 6-speed MT or the 7G-DCT 7-speed dual-clutch AT internationally, but here, the latter should be the only one available.

The A 35 4MATIC (AWD) variant sports the M 260 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 306 PS and 400 Nm of torque. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G 7-speed dual-clutch AT and the AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive system are standard in this variant.

The Mercedes A-Class Limousine’s prices will likely start between INR 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom). Its competition will be the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, which will arrive by August, and the Audi A3 Sedan.