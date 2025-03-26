BYD Yangwang U7 Displays Impressive Stability with Kung Fu Stunt

BYD is gearing up for the launch of its high-performance Yangwang U7 sedan on March 27, and they’ve made quite a statement with a unique stunt. In a recently released video, the U7 demonstrated impressive stability by driving over speed bumps while a Wing Chun master balanced on one leg atop the car, showcasing the car’s advanced suspension system.

Power and Performance

The Yangwang U7 is a premium electric sedan with quad motors producing a staggering 1,282 hp (956 kW) and 1,584 Nm of torque. Equipped with a 135.5 kWh battery, it offers a 720 km CLTC range. Built on an 800V architecture with 500 kW fast charging, the U7 can add 300 km of range in just 10 minutes.

Stability with Disus-Z Suspension

The highlight of the stunt was the Disus-Z suspension system, which ensures unparalleled stability. During the test at Zhangjiakou Ningyuan Airport, the U7 drove over speed bumps (30 mm, 40 mm, and 50 mm) at 15 km/h while maintaining impressive composure, allowing the Wing Chun master to hold his position.

Luxury Meets Innovation

The U7 is nearly 5.3 meters long and will be BYD’s third model under the Yangwang brand, following the U8 SUV and U9 supercar. With a “million-yuan” price tag (around $138,000 USD), the final price is expected to be slightly lower. Alongside the EV, BYD will also introduce a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version.

