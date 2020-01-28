Top 5 things to expect from the production Maruti Futuro-e - IAB Picks

One of the top 5 world premieres at Auto Expo 2020 will be the Maruti Futuro-e. Here are the top 5 things to expect from the production version of this pure electric concept.

1. Design

The Maruti Futuro-e is a B-segment coupe-styled SUV concept that appears to be quite a radical one from the teaser. It can lead to arguably one of the sportiest models in its segment and match the latest global design standards. But that’d be only if the production model remains very close to the concept.

2. Positioning

The production Maruti Futuro-E can be expected to be a similarly low-slung, extravagant SUV-coupe, in what would be the most daring designs ever seen on a Maruti Suzuki. The Maruti S-Cross can serve the demand for conventional premium B-SUVs, while the Maruti Futuro-e could be positioned above it and go into the uncharted territory, giving the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta a run for their money by being the only part-coupe in its class.

In short, the production Maruti Futuro-e could be positioned between the Maruti S-Cross and the yet-to-be-announced Maruti three-row SUV.

3. Specifications

The length of the production Maruti Futuro-e is unlikely to be limited to 4,000 mm for tax purpose, as doing so may severely affect its USP - the design. It could be around 4.2-4.3 metres. The SUV-coupe could be launched as an ICE model, with a pure electric variant following about a year or so after the launch.

4. Features

Maruti Suzuki will likely bring its whole cavalry of new premium features under development with the production Maruti Futuro-e, such as advanced LED lighting technologies, fully digital, configurable instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system with a capacitive display and embedded e-SIM for Wi-Fi hotspot and connected car technologies, and much more.

5. Launch Timeline

The production Maruti Futuro-E could be launched sometime in 2021. It does seem to hold the potential of being the company’s firecracker for the festive season. The production could take place at Suzuki’s Gujarat automobile plant, close to where the tripartite JV Suzuki-Denso-Toshiba (Automotive Electronics Power) is building its TDSG Lithium-ion battery plant.