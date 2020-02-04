Skoda Vision IN SUV concept - Specifications & features revealed

Yesterday, the Skoda Vision IN concept was unveiled at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Media Night, along with the VW's Taigun (MBQ AO IN SUV). Here are the specifications and features of the new SUV concept.



The Skoda Vision IN SUV features a very traditional SUV stance and boasts a tough and dominating front fascia. As opposed to the Skoda Kamiq, the Indian model features bigger, upswept split LED headlamps which flank a comparatively larger grille with solid ribs, a high-set bonnet, tougher looking front bumper with split air intakes and a more prominent skid plate. On the sides, it features striking 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Over the back, the signature C-shape tail lights and rear bumper with silver skid plate round up the exterior design.

Step inside the cabin, and you'll see that the Skoda Vision IN concept has a very minimalist design, most of which will be seen in its production version. Its sophisticated and classy character is reflected from certain elegantly designed elements such as the horizontal dashboard which has been arranged in tiers and the Bohemian crystal glass art structure on the top, which the company says 'acts as a bridge to the digital world'. Also, its neatly designed outer AC vents along with the hidden central vents delineates the SUV’s sophisticated character. Furthermore, it also features two large displays, first centrally placed, floating 12.3-inch (31.24-cm) touchscreen infotainment system and the other one a customisable virtual instrument cluster. The floor console has a massive storage space and features an ultra-compact gearshift lever.

The Skoda Vision IN seats use rhubarb leather (organic leather), as well as oak leather and the leather alternative churned out from waste pineapple leaves.

In terms of dimensions, the Skoda Vision IN concept measures 4,256 mm in length and 1,589 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. Its width is unknown. Under the hood, it has the 1.5 TSI-Evo petrol engine that delivers 110 kW (150 PS) of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque, teamed up with a 7-speed DSG which delivers power to the front wheels. Accelerating from 0-100 km/h takes 8.7 seconds, and the top speed is 195 km/h.

The Skoda Vision IN concept's production version will be launched in India in Q2 2021 (April-June 2021).