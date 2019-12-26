Haima Automobile to enter India - Report

MG Motor was one of the many Chinese automakers set to enter the Indian market. One of the other companies will be Haima Automobile, as per a report from Autocar India.

A company spokesperson was quoted saying, “It is certain that Haima Automobile Group, a three-decade-old pioneer passenger car manufacturer from China, is all set to make its foray into the Indian automotive sector.” Haima is currently figuring out its India strategy and is under discussion with the government here for its local establishment. “Currently, we are conducting in-depth market surveys of Indian markets, and are concurrently in discussions with central, state governments, and OEM component manufacturers, planning our India-specific strategy and market entry,” the spokesperson added.

For its Indian operations, Haima has tied up with Bird Electric, a subsidiary of Bird Group. For the record, Bird Automotive, also a subsidiary of Bird Group, is the national dealer of Mini and BMW vehicles in India. It also handles the distribution of Segway personal transporters. Haima is preparing to come up with an entire fleet of EVs at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 show.

In the home market, Haima retails a slew of EVs, such as the Aishang 360 hatchback, E3 midsize pure electric sedan, E5 B-SUV and E7 MPV. The company could flaunt some of these EVs at Auto Expo 2020. Apart from that, its regular ICE-powered fleet consists of the Formica F7 7-seat, Formica F5, S7 and more.

While earlier Haina was relying on products based on ageing Mazda platform, it is now developing a whole range of SUVs, MPVs and electrified vehicles which will utilize the new-age Haima Global Architecture (HMGA) platform. It remains uncertain at the moment as to which Haima products are under consideration for India. It has quite a fleet under its hat, but seeing the popularity of B-SUVs and C-SUVs in India, similar products will be the most logical to start its India innings.

Haima gets its name from the blend of Hainan province and Japanese carmaker Mazda. It used to sell rebadged Mazda cars in China in its early years, but later it was later taken over by FAW (First Automobile Works).

[Source: Autocar India]