2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) spied ahead of imminent launch

Just weeks after the 2020 Suzuki Ignis' official images leaked online, the 2020 Maruti Ignis has been spied completely undisguised in India. It looks like the facelifted model is on its way to dealerships now.

In May 2019, after nearly two and a half years since its launch, the Maruti Ignis managed to clock 1 lakh sales. The facelift should help popularise the car and boost its sales.

The Maruti Ignis features a refreshed front fascia with a new radiator grille with U-shaped inserts inspired by that of the outgoing Maruti Vitara Brezza now. Apart from that, the front bumper has been redesigned and now features a silver lip treatment. The round fog lamps have been given vertical housing. Coming over to the rear, the bumper has been tweaked and it carries a faux silver skid plate and vertical fog lamps or reflectors now.

Inside, the SmartPlay infotainment system is expected to make way for the SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. Moreover, the use of new upholstery and interior colour scheme is certain.

The 2020 Maruti Ignis will employ the BS-VI K12M 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 61 kW (82.94 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual will be the transmission options. The BS-IV engine returns a fuel economy of 20.89 km/l.

The current Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in 9 colour schemes: Nexa Blue, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Tinsel Blue and Uptown Red, Tinsel Blue with Peak Arctic White, Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black and Uptown Red with Midnight Black. The updated model will likely be available in new colour schemes.