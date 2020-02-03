World Premiere: VW Taigun (VW MQB A0 SUV) unveiled in India, to go on sale in 2021 [Update]

Update: Official image gallery added to the story.

The India-specific VW MQB A0 IN SUV concept has made its world premiere at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group Night. It is called VW Taigun and it will be launched in India in 2021.

The VW Taigun is essentially an Indianised VW T-Cross. It has a slightly different design to look tougher and thus more like a proper SUV. A higher ground clearance, differently designed front grille, headlamps, tail lamps and bumpers and a bigger body are some of the key visual differences. The model you see here is a near-production concept, and the road-ready version will be introduced closer to the launch in 2021.

Like the Skoda Vision IN concept’s production version, the production VW Taigun will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It should be offered with 115 PS 1.0L TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol and 130 PS 1.5L TSI-Evo turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engines. 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic will likely be the available transmissions with these engines. The 1.0L engine will be locally manufactured. All the configurations sold will have a front-wheel drive drivetrain layout.

LED headlights and tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, fully digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system with eSIM-enabled connected car features and multiple airbags will likely be among the key features of the production VW Taigun.

The production VW Taigun production version will be launched in India likely in the second half of 2021. In addition to the mechanical cousin from Skoda, it will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Renault Captur.