MG Auto Expo 2020 line-up to include Vision-i MPV, 6-seat Hector, D90 & 11 more models

MG will display a total of 14 models at Auto Expo 2020. Some of these models will make it to the Indian market as early as this calendar year.

The centre stage at the MG pavilion will be taken by the Roewe Vision-i concept which was unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019. It could carry an MG badge instead, though. If you recall, the Roewe eRX5 was similarly showcased as the MG eRX5 at the Move Summit 2018 in Delhi.

The Roewe Vision-i concept is built for the 5G era. It's the world's first model to embed the latest mobile connectivity technology. As for its body style, it is a cross between an SUV and an MPV, which is why it is also called an 'SPV', with the abbreviation having a double meaning of 'Smart Proactive Vehicle' as well.

The dramatic concept features a varied seat layout and a SKY VISION full cabin intelligent interactive system with full-chamber interaction capability, a system which realizes and acts according to the requirements of the occupants at any time. The front and rear doors both being slide doors allow for easy entry and exit.

Other than the Vision-i concept, the company will also display the 6-seat Hector called Hector Plus. It will offer captain seats and individual armrests in the second-row. Moreover, it will also have a slightly tweaked exterior design as revealed in the previous spy pictures. It will be a rival to the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Gravitas. The latter is going to be sold in 6- and 7-seat versions. MG may price the Hector Plus from somewhere between INR 13-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also confirmed for Auto Expo 2020 is the MG-badged Maxus D90, which is set to arrive in India by Diwali this year. It is a Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner rival. It has already been spied undergoing tests on the Indian roads in the past.

The Maxus D90 is a ladder-frame SUV and boasts a very masculine and very tough exterior design. In terms of dimensions, it's length, width and height measure 5,005 mm, 1,932 mm and 1,875 mm respectively. The mid-size SUV has a 2,950 wheelbase and offers seats for up to eight occupants. Its feature list includes Adaptive LED headlights, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker sound system, three-zone climate control, six airbags, 8-inch driver information display, 360-degree view camera and 8-way power driver’s seat with 4-way lumbar support. Expect the Indian-spec model to host all the bells and whistles.

MG will likely showcase a Hyundai Creta rival also at Auto Expo 2020, probably an MG-badged Baojun 510.

