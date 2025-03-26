BMW Hints at R 12 GS Launch with New Teaser

BMW Motorrad has teased the upcoming R 12 GS on its global website, confirming its official unveiling on March 27. This new model is an enduro-focused machine that borrows its core fundamentals and engine from the R 12 nineT roadster, but with distinct off-road upgrades.

The BMW R 12 GS is expected to feature 21/17-inch (F/R) spoked wheels wrapped in knobby off-road tyres, ensuring superior traction on tough terrains. It will have longer suspension travel and higher ground clearance, giving it a more rugged and purposeful stance. Leaked images suggest a single-sided swingarm with a shaft final drive, along with a higher-mounted exhaust for better off-road capability.

Powering the BMW R 12 GS will be a 1,170cc air/oil-cooled boxer twin producing around 110 hp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. BMW might tweak the engine for a different state of tune to suit its off-road focus.

Staying true to its enduro intent, the BMW R 12 GS will come with minimal bodywork and a lighter kerb weight. Its design draws inspiration from the earlier HP2 Enduro rather than the larger GS 1300, making it comparable to what the Ducati Desert Sled is to the Scrambler Icon.

With its tough styling and enhanced off-road capabilities, the BMW R 12 GS is set to attract adventure enthusiasts looking for a rugged yet refined ride. All eyes are now on March 27 for the official reveal!