Auto Expo 2020: Haval F5 & Haval F7 land in India, shown in a walkaround video

03/02/2020 - 20:31 | ,  ,  ,  ,   | Prashant Singh
The success of SAIC (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation) with its subsidiary MG Motor India has inspired other Chinese automakers such as Great Wall Motors (GWM) and Haima Automobile to make a beeline for the Indian market.

Haval F5 And F7 Suvs Auto Expo 2020 6
Haval's F series is targeted at young customers who prefer a more upmarket design and want more advanced technologies in their vehicles.

Haval, a brand of GWM, will enter India in 2021 with a couple of SUVs and electric vehicles. It will display a slew of SUVs at Auto Expo 2020 from its H series, and now we know, even the F series.

For the first time, the Haval F5 (orange-coloured model) and the Haval F7 (brown-coloured model) have been spotted in India, ahead of their Auto Expo 2020 debut. Interestingly, if you recall, the teaser of the Haval Concept H that will debut there appears to be inspired by the Haval F7.

The F series is targeted at young customers who prefer a more upmarket design and want more advanced technologies in their vehicles. The F5 and F7 models seen here, in that spirit, have a sharper and sportier design and equipment compared to similar models in the H series.

Like other models in the F series, the F5 is a very neatly designed SUV with angular cuts and creases, which contribute to its much modern-looking design. Its sharply crafted headlamps at the front complement the immaculately designed front grille with plenty of chrome treatment. Moreover, the diamond-cut alloy wheels, coupe-like sloping roofline and sharp rear-fascia make it a very appealing SUV.

The Haval F5 is a 4,470 mm long SUV with a width and height of 1,857 mm and 1,638 mm, respectively. It uses 1.5L GDIT engine developed by GWM and producing a maximum power of 124 kW/169 PS and a maximum torque of 285 Nm. This engine comes mated to a 7-speed DCT. An AWD system is not offered in this SUV.

The bigger Haval F7 SUV fares similar design lines but in a more sophisticated package. It goes with out saying that it has a bigger body, spanning 4,620 mm in length, 1,846 mm in width and 1,690 mm in height. It can be had with the 1.5GDIT engine from the smaller H5 and also a 2.0L GDIT engine delivering 165 kW/225 PS and 385 Nm of torque.

Haval F5 And F7 Suvs Auto Expo 2020 9
Great Wall Motors is yet to announce the Haval models it plans to launch in India.

Also Read: Great Wall Motors seizes the deal for GM India's Talegaon plant

Whether the Haval F5 and/or Haval F7 will be launched in India is yet to be known.

[Source: YouTube]

Haval F5 and H7 SUVs - Image Gallery

