Everything you need to know about the VW I.D. Crozz II EV concept

Touted to be the zero-emission vehicle of new generation from Volkswagen, the I.D. Crozz II opens up new chapters of automobile technology for the German manufacturer. While the VW I.D. range, at least in its first phase, is not relevant to India, Volkswagen has decided to showcase the ID. Crozz II at Auto Expo 2020 anyway. Here's everything you need to know about this concept.

Solidd exterior

The VW ID. Crozz II is actually an evolution of an existing concept - the VW ID. Crozz. The original version was showcased at Auto Shanghai 2017, and then the updated version followed at IAA 2017. While I.D. stands for 'Identity' and 'Iconic Design', Crozz stands for the new CUV category the vehicle belongs to. The concept has a soft design amalgamated with strong proportions and a low coupe roof. Clean and curvy surfaces mixed with sharp lines and solid haunches give it a stunning exterior style.

The VW I.D. Crozz II is 4,625 mm long, 1,891 mm wide and 1,609 mm high. This means that it's bigger than the VW Tiguan. Its wheelbase is 2,773 mm long. The VW I.D. Crozz II is 4,625 mm long, 1,891 mm wide and 1,609 mm high. Its wheelbase is 2,773 mm long. Its exterior dimensions are most comparable with those of the VW Tiguan Allspace (VW Tiguan L).

Exterior highlights include semi-circular LED headlights reminiscent of the pupils of a living being, a LED light strip between and an illuminated Volkswagen badge between the headlights, dual wheel arches, illuminated panoramic roof, 21-inch wheels, narrow LED matrix tail lights and an illuminated Volkswagen badge between the tail lights. All the lights sequentially activate to welcome the driver in a unique pattern.

Futuristic interior

With a flexible lounge-like spatial concept of the cabin termed as ‘Open space’ concept, the VW I.D. Crozz II blends in space-age features with the practicality of an everyday SUV. It features a futuristic-looking set of fully digital instrument console as well as a large tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system like many new-age electric vehicles.

The multifunctional steering wheel here has an illuminated sensory central surface, through which the driver can switch from manual to fully automated (I.D. mode) by touching the logo on it for three seconds. This electrically adjustable steering wheel also comes with all the gears (P, R, N and D) as well as operation of indicator lights. A 5.8-inch Active info display shows driving behaviour data and a range of data, including 3D navigation maps and media library.

Then there is the AR heads-up display, which also facilitates directions given by the navigation system in the form of virtual images, and e-mirrors, which use data merged from three external cameras – one each on either side and one at the rear.

The door panels used in the VW I.D. Crozz II are digital which have semi-transparent control panels for electrically opening and closing of doors, central locking system, individualistic climate zone and electric power windows. These door panels also have ‘smart lights’ integrated with them, which shows whether the voice command given is activated or not.

A 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes the centre stage for messages, media, audio, telephone and navigation duties, with an additional ‘CleanAir’ menu for accessing the information about air quality and preconfigured climate settings.

Zero-emission all-wheel drive

The Volkswagen I.D. Crozz II previews the manufacturer’s new generation 4MOTION all-wheel drive technology, which employs the use of two motors, two gearboxes, the electronics that link everything together and a high-voltage battery.

There's an 83 kWh Lithium-ion battery placed under the vehicle floor, while the two electric motors, with a combined power output of which is 225 kW, are mounted separately on the axles. While the power transferred to rear wheels is used most of the time to propel the vehicle further, in case of requirement, the electric propshaft distributes power to both front and rear axles via the 4MOTION all wheel drive system.

Also, in addition, the VW I.D. Crozz II can be driven in all wheel drive mode all the time. On a single charge, the I.D. Crozz II can go up to 500 km. The top speed is 180 km/h.

New ‘I.D. Pilot’ mode

The new Volkswagen I.D. Crozz II features an ‘I.D. Pilot’ self-drive mode, which can be activated either by voice command or by long-pressing the Volkswagen logo on the steering wheel, and deactivated either in the same manner or by pressing the brake or accelerator pedal. In the manual driving mode, the ambient lighting glows up in light blue colour, while in ‘I.D. Pilot’ mode, it glows up in red colour.

Launch timeline

The production version of the VW I.D. Crozz II concept will be unveiled later this year. Volkswagen's Zwickau (Germany) plant will start series production later this year and the sales in first markets will also begin this very year. India is not among the list of markets where the company plans to sell this pure electric SUV.