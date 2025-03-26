VW Tiguan R-Line Coming in April 2025, Pre-Bookings Open Now

Volkswagen India has opened pre-bookings for the much-awaited all-new Tiguan R-Line, set to launch in April 2025. Customers can reserve their units at Volkswagen dealerships or through the company’s official website.

Performance and Design

The Tiguan R-Line is powered by a 2.0L TSI petrol engine delivering 204 PS and 320 Nm of torque, paired with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive technology. It promises an engaging driving experience, blending performance with cutting-edge engineering.

Bold and Sporty Appeal

With a striking R-inspired design, the Tiguan R-Line stands 4,539 mm long, 1,859 mm wide, and 1,656 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. It will be available in six color options:

Persimmon Red Metallic

Cipressino Green Metallic

Nightshade Blue Metallic

Grenadilla Black Metallic

Oryx White with Pearl Effect

Oyster Silver Metallic

Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Coming Soon

Volkswagen also announced that the Golf GTI Mk 8.5, the most powerful GTI yet, will be launched in Q2 2025. Interested customers can now express their interest through the official Volkswagen website, with sales to be conducted exclusively online.

Booking Details

Pre-bookings for the Tiguan R-Line are open at Volkswagen dealerships across India and online. With these premium offerings, Volkswagen aims to strengthen its presence in India by delivering globally renowned performance and innovation.