Kia Carnival trims, specs & features revealed ahead of Auto Expo 2020 launch

The Kia Carnival’s trims, specifications and features have been officially revealed ahead of its Indian launch at Auto Expo 2020 next month. Along with these details, the official images of the Indian-spec Kia Carnival have been released.

Kia Carnival Salient Features

One-touch power sliding rear doors

Smart power tailgate

Dual-panel electric sunroof

Multiple seating configurations of 6, 7 and 9

10-way power driver seat

VIP second-row seats with leg support

Touchscreen infotainment system with 37 connected car functions

10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system

Tri-zone automatic climate control system

Kia Carnival Trims

The Kia Carnival range in India will comprise three trims (variants/equipment lines/grades): Premium, Prestige and Limousine.

Kia Carnival Premium

The Premium trim will be available in 7-seat and 8-seat versions. Its key features will include 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, reverse camera, 3.5-inch MID, cruise control, passive keyless entry with push start/stop button and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The safety pack will include dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, rear parking sensors, reverse camera and automatic headlights.

Kia Carnival Prestige

The Prestige trim will be sold in 7-seat and 9-seat versions. Main features of this grade will be LED projector headlamps with LED position lamps, Ice Cube-shaped LED fog lamps, electrically folding ORVMs, LED rear combination lamps, smart power tailgate, dual-panel electric sunroof, 220V laptop charger, pop up sinking seats and sliding seats.

On the safety front, the mid-level grade will additionally include ESC with HAC, Roll-over Mitigation and Cornering Brake Control, side and curtain airbags and front parking sensors.

Kia Carnival Limousine

The Limousine trim will be available exclusively in the 7-seat version. It will be distinguished with features like 18-inch Sputtering finish alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system with in-built navigation and UVO Connected Car (3-year free subscription included), 8-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, wireless smartphone charger and 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system.

10-way power driver seat with ventilation, VIP second-row seats with leg support, Nappa leather seat upholstery and an air purifier system with perfume diffuser will ensure that the driver and passenger travel in utmost comfort in the range-topping grade. The safety pack will be differentiated with the addition of auto anti-glare IRVM and TPMS and the replacement of the conventional parking brake with an electronic parking brake.

Kia Carnival - Mechanical Specifications