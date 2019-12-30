2020 Maruti Ignis (2020 Suzuki Ignis) official images leaked

The 2020 Maruti Ignis has leaked online and will likely be officially revealed soon. Just to be clear, this is the European, 2020 Suzuki Ignis, but the Indian-spec car is expected to be visually identical.

With a yearly update in February, the Maruti Ignis received some prominent safety feature updates which make it compliant to the AIS 145 safety norms. In May this year, the Ignis clocked 1 lakh sales milestone, which makes up for about 3,000 monthly sales. Hopefully, the facelift will boost sales.

With the mid-cycle revision, the Maruti Ignis has received a refreshed front fascia which makes use of a new radiator grille with U-shaped inserts inspired by the Maruti Vitara Brezza. Moreover, the front bumper has also been tweaked majorly as it now features a silver lip treatment, also reminiscent of the Vitara Brezza. The round fog lamps have been given vertical housing. At the rear, the 2020 Maruti Ignis flaunts a more stylish bumper carrying a faux silver skid plate and vertical fog lamps or reflectors, more likely the former.

Inside, the SmartPlay Studio infotainment system may have replaced the current SmartPlay infotainment system. Also, expect new upholstery and interior colour scheme to give the interiors a refreshed appeal.

In terms of mechanicals, the facelifted Maruti Ignis will employ the BS-VI K12M 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 61 kW (82.94 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The transmission options will be the same: 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual. The cleaner emission standards (BS-VI) may also lead to slightly changed fuel economy rating which is 20.89 km/l for the BS-IV version.

The current Maruti Ignis is sold in 9 colour options including the Nexa Blue, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Tinsel Blue and Uptown Red, Tinsel Blue with Peak Arctic White, Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black and Uptown Red with Midnight Black. The facelifted model should be available in one or more new colours.

