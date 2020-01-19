2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus (facelift) spotted on test yet again [Video]

The nine-seat version of the Mahindra TUV300, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus, was launched in 2018. Just over a year later, a facelift is being prepared for it. IndianAutosBlog.com reader Deepak Dhiman has spotted a test mule of the upcoming SUV.

The Mahindra TUV300 Plus is aimed at semi-urban buyers and is a slow-seller in the major cities. It is based on the Mahindra TUV300's platform and also shares the majority of its components and body panels with its donor vehicle. Speaking of its facelifted version, it is will feature a revamped front fascia. Just like the test mules spotted in the past, the latest mule is devoid of the production headlamp units, thus hides the possible changes to that part. Speaking of other changes, it features a slightly tweaked front radiator grille which sports a design inspired by that of the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Under the hood, the 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus will have the upgraded version of the BS-IV 2.2-litre mHawk that is rated to produce 120 PS of maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque at 1,800-2,800 rpm in the outgoing model. The transmission will likely be the same 6-speed manual unit.

On the safety front, the current Mahindra TUV300 Plus offers dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, collapsible steering column, sided intrusion beams, digital immobiliser, driver seat belt reminder, auto door lock while driving, anti-theft steering lock and hazard lights on panic braking. The updated model could be safer with new safety features.

The current Mahindra TUV300 Plus' prices stretch from INR 9,92,748* to INR 11,42,157*. The facelifted model, expected to be launched by March, will cost slightly higher.

*Ex-showroom Delhi