2020 Hyundai Creta with teased ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut, grille & panoramic sunroof revealed

Hyundai has released the first teasers of the 2020 Creta ahead of its world premiere at Auto Expo 2020 on 6 February. The teasers reveal the upcoming SUV's grille design and confirm a panoramic sunroof.

As in the first generation, the Hyundai Creta will be just a global Hyundai ix25. The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be differentiated from the 2020 Hyundai ix25 with a new unique radiator grille with chequered strips as opposed to the blackened, star-like radiator grille of the latter. The global model's radiator grille is similar to that of the Hyundai Venue, and if you remember, a spy shot captured in South Korea has already revealed how it looks in real-life. The teaser image confirms

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will have remarkably upmarket interior design, almost entirely the same as that of the 2020 Hyundai ix25. The only main visual difference could be with respect to the colour theme, changed as per the Indian customers' liking. In details, expect the all-new Creta to sport a more compact steering wheel, sleek horizontal central air vents, digital instrument cluster, and a large portrait-style central display. Moreover, expect it to come kitted with some advanced features such as electric parking brake with auto-hold function and a 360-degree camera as well.

Some other key features of the 2020 Creta will include LED split headlights, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, aircraft-style gearshift lever, portrait touchscreen infotainment system, air purifier and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta will measure around 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height. Its wheelbase is likely to span 2,610 mm in length.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will likely be offered with a 115 PS 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine and a 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine. A 6-speed manual unit, 6-speed automatic (with only 1.0L diesel engine) and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit (with only 1.0L petrol engine) will likely be the transmission options. Moreover, a CVT may also be offered with the 1.5L petrol engine.

Hyundai will launch the next-gen Creta in India on 6 February.