Official: 2020 Skoda Rapid (facelift) to be launched in April 2020

The BS-VI Skoda Rapid will be launched in April 2020, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India, has revealed. This will also mark the second facelift for the India-made version.

In an exclusive interaction with IndianAutosBlog.com in December 2018, Gurpratap Boparai, MD, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, had revealed that the India-made Skoda Rapid will gain more than just a BS-VI engine with the next update. Below were his exact words, which pointed straight at another facelift:

We have been doing some product actions, like you saw Onyx recently, it has got good response. We will have some powertrain updates to the car, some other minor tweaks to keep it fresh.

The Skoda Rapid will lose both the currently offered engines with the MY2020 update. For reference, these engines are the 1.5L MPI naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol (105 PS/153 Nm) and 1.5L TDI turbocharged four-cylinder diesel (110 PS/250 Nm) units. A 5-speed MT is standard, but there is an option to go for either a 6-speed AT (with the petrol engine) or a 7-speed DCT (with the diesel engine).

The 2020 Skoda Rapid will be launched with a locally manufactured 1.0L TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that will be at the heart of Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 Project. Across brands, Volkswagen Group offers its 1.0L TSI engine with maximum power and maximum torque of up to 115 PS and 200 Nm respectively.

5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic are the transmissions offered with the 1.0L TSI engine. The India-made 2020 Skoda Rapid should be launched with 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission choices.

Skoda is currently clearing stocks of the BS-IV Rapid with some steep discounts. Check out those offers in our detailed story about the year-end discounts on Skoda models. The company will likely price the facelifted, BS-VI Rapid from around INR 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

