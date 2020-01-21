MG E200 two-seater EV to debut at Auto Expo 2020

MG's 14 vehicles to be displayed at Auto Expo 2020 have so far been known to include the Vision-i MPV, 6-seat Hector, D90 and more. Now, IAB has learnt that the range will include even an MG-badged Baojun E200.

For the uninformed, the E200 is a two-seater mini EV and is the second EV out from the SAIC-GM-Wuling tripartite alliance. Basically, it is the updated version of the E100 with over 100 updates. If you recall, the Baojun E100 has been spied in India on several occasions in the past. The Baojun E200 landed in the Chinese dealerships in 2019 and is priced between RMB 54,800-64,800 (INR 5.67-6.71 lakh).

The Baojun E200 employs an electric that generates 29 kW (39.43 PS) and 110 Nm of torque and a 24 kWh battery pack.The Baojun E200 employs an electric that generates 29 kW (39.43 PS) and 110 Nm of torque and a 24 kWh battery pack. Its range as per NEDC is 210 km. The top speed is 100 km/h.

The E200's stunted dimensions of 2497*1526*1616 mm (L*W*H) make it an ideal city car especially for the crowded metro locations where parking is a big issue. Moreover, its 3.8 metres of turning radius further makes it perfect for congested lots. Also, its cabin has been designed with 11 storage compartments, hooks, armrest and foldable seats for a more practical approach.



The Baojun E200 features list includes 7-Inch colour instrument cluster, LED headlamps, dual-channel speakers and a remote interactive system which offers information on the charging, parking navigation, power supply and vehicle inspection as well. Antilock Brakes (ABS) + Electric Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) are the main safety features. Surprisingly, there are no airbags on offer.