2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) middle variant spied, interior revealed

New spy shots of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza showing it in a middle variant and revealing its interior have surfaced online. The facelifted model will be launched at Auto Expo 2020 on 6 February.

The middle variant of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza can be seen featuring halogen projector headlamps and vertically stacked ice-cube LEDs on the front bumper. At the same time, the silver front lip design has been given an all-black treatment and there are steel wheels instead of the newly designed five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels revealed in the previous spy shots.

As concluded again in the new latest spy images, the new Vitara Brezza will not have any major update on the inside. The three-spoke steering with mounted controls, dashboard layout and switch gears will remain the same. However, there should be the new, Smartplay Studio infotainment system on board.

As for the mechanical changes, the BS-IV D13A 1.3L diesel engine will be replaced by the BS-VI K15B 1.5L petrol engine. The petrol engine will develop 77 kW (104.7 PS) of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It will be teamed up with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. Specifying the latter will add the SHVS mild-hybrid system also to the package.

As officially confirmed recently, Maruti Suzuki will have a total of 17 models at Auto Expo 2020. Apart from the new Vitara Brezza the line-up will include the Futuro-e concept, Jimny, Swift Hybrid and the facelifted Ignis.

[Image Source: RushLane]