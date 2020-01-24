Hyundai AX micro-SUV concept to debut at Auto Expo 2020 - Report

Like Tata Motors, Hyundai is working on a micro-SUV similar to Maruti Suzuki's Ignis. South Korean reports say that this model, codenamed 'AX', will debut at Auto Expo 2020.

This year, Hyundai will be busy refreshing existing models. It will launch the next-gen i20, next-gen Creta, facelifted Verna and the facelifted Tucson. So, it is possible that the company will unveil the AX only in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 and introduce the production version in 2021. Supporting our theory is the fact that Hyundai is not the one to directly launch production models; it showcases future models first in concept form.

The Hyundai AX will be a crucial product not only for India but also South Korea. There, it will be an indirect successor to the previous generation Hyundai Atos (Hyundai Santro) and will be produced at a new plant in Gwangju. The annual manufacturing target (in S. Korea) for the Hyundai AX has been set at 70,000 units. It will be based on the K1 platform of the new-generation Hyundai Santro.

In India, Hyundai may target an INR 4-6 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket for the AX. Going with its modern-premium positioning in the market, it would definitely make this model a more premium product and better equipped than its key rivals.

Under the hood, the Hyundai AX should have the Hyundai Santro's 1.1L naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit delivering 69 PS and 10.1 kg.m (99.05 Nm) of torque. Expect the transmission options to include a 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual units.

Expect the production-spec Hyundai AX to arrive in India in 2021.

