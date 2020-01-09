Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra eKUV100 confirmed to be priced under INR 9 lakh

The Mahindra eKUV100 will be launched in India at Auto Expo 2020 next month. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra Group, has confirmed that it will be priced under INR 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

"Electric mobility is now the future. We are looking at various options and shared mobility is a priority for us over a personal one," Goenka told The Economic Times recently. "So the price is a critical factor, and Mahindra is breaking the price barrier with a sub-9-lakh SUV, which will be the eKUV and help us to expand beyond the current commercial market," he added.

If you recall, Mahindra had showcased the eKUV100 at Auto Expo 2018. It's fairly clear that the company is working on a number of dedicated EVs and part of them are the models like eKUV100 and the XUV300 Electric.

The Mahindra eKUV100 employs a 30 kW (40.79 PS) electric motor which is juiced-up by a Lithium-ion battery pack. It can cover over 140 km in a single charge. It will support both AC fast charging and DC fast charging, with the latter allowing the battery to be charged to 80% in less than 60 minutes.

Speaking further about Mahindra's future EV plans, Goenka said: "We have plans for the electric version of the XUV300 SUV that will fill the personal mobility space and deliver comparable range to any other EV available in the market. We are eyeing 300-400 km on a single charge to kill any range anxiety of customers."

[Source: ETAuto]