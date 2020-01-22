Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Swift 48V Mild-Hybrid and Suzuki Jimny to be showcased

A new report says that Maruti Suzuki will display the Swift with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and the Suzuki Jimny (Suzuki Jimny Sierra) at Auto Expo 2020. The latter is one of the most anticipated global Suzuki models in India.

The Maruti Swift 48V Mild-Hybrid will likely be a replacement for the Maruti Swift diesel that will be axed by March this year. The 48V mild-hybrid system of this car is basically an upgraded version of the 12V mild-hybrid system that is offered in the Ciaz and Ertiga currently. It combines a 48V lithium-ion battery, Integrated Starter Generator and 48V-12V (DC/DC) converter and weighs just 15 kg. It leads to an increased torque of up to 235 Nm, available from as low as 2,000 rpm, as well as a 15% higher fuel economy.

Moving to the Suzuki Jimny, reports have time and again said that this model is coming to India and then said it's not. However, a recent report had said that preparations to bring it to our market, either as the second-gen Maruti Gypsy or the first-ever Maruti Jimny, have begun. Expect it to be manufactured at Suzuki's Gujarat plant and be offered in a new, 5-door version.

The global fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny employs the K15B 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 102 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. This engine comes teamed-up with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission and a part-time 4x4 system.

The Maruti Swift 48V Mild-Hybrid could be launched in India in the second half of this year, while the next-gen Maruti Gypsy or the first-ever Maruti Gypsy may reach showrooms sometime in 2021. In addition to the Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki's show-stopper at Auto Expo 2020 will be the Futuro-e concept, a pure electric SUV-coupe.

[Source: ElectricVehicleWeb]