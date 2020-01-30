MG D90 (Toyota Fortuner rival) teased ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut

Update: A new teaser image giving a glimpse of the front-end of the MG D90 has been revealed.

A new teaser image showing the silhouette of the Maxus D90 with an MG badge instead of a Maxus badge on the radiator grille has been released. It confirms that the rumoured MG D90 will indeed be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020, where there will be a total of 14 MG models on display.

Just like MG, Maxus is a subsidiary brand of SAIC, and this brand specializes in SUVs. However, it does not have British roots and is purely Chinese.

The D90 sits on the T60 pickup truck’s ladder-frame chassis. In terms of dimensions, it measures 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width and 1,875 mm in height. It has a 2,950 mm wheelbase. In India, it will be priced in such a way that it competes with the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Isuzu MU-X. As dimension-wise it touches the Toyota Land Cruiser territory, one of its key USPs will be its spaciousness and road presence.

Some of the key features of the Maxus D90 include Adaptive LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch driver information display, around view monitor and 8-way power driver’s seat with 4-way lumbar support. Most of these features will make way to the MG D90. The Maxus D90 is sold in 1+2, 2+2, 1+2+2, 2+3, 2+2+2, 2+2+3, 2+3+2 and 2+3+3 seating layouts. Expect the MG D90 to be sold exclusively in three-row seating layouts.

Engine options of the Maxus D90 include a 2.0L turbocharged petrol unit that develops 165 kW (224.34 PS) and 360 Nm of torque and a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel unit that produces 160 kW (217.54 PS) and 480 Nm of torque. The petrol engine can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The diesel engine is matched with an 8-speed AT. An AWD system is optional. Expect the MG D90 to be sold with the diesel engine.

Also Read: MG HS (Hyundai Tucson rival) confirmed for Auto Expo 2020 [Video]

The MG D90 will be imported to India in knocked-down kits from China. It should cost in excess of INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom).