Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe announced for Auto Expo 2020 - In 22 Live Images from Germany

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has been officially confirmed to have its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020 which starts from 5th of next month. The 4-Door Coupe will be seen in the top-of-the-line GT 63 S 4MATIC+ variant and will make the on-lookers drool with its savageness.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was officially revealed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. For the uninitiated, it is the third model developed from the ground up by Mercedes-AMG after the SLS AMG and the AMG GT, instead of being a Mercedes-Benz on steroids. Now let's get to the India-bound 63 S 4MATIC+ variant.

First things first, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ sports a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that generates a monstrous 639 PS of maximum power and 900 Nm of ground shattering torque. The AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G 9-speed automatic transmission work together to send drive to the wheels. The suspension is based on the fully load-bearing multi-chamber air suspension AMG RIDE CONTROL+. This whole setup makes the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door Coupe (in the 63 S 4MATIC+variant) the world's fastest series production four-seater.

As far as styling is concerned, the GT 4-Door Coupe reflects the design tradition of the successful AMG GT models. It boasts a fairly stretched-out front hood and coupe-like sloping roofline. Exterior features such as the slim MULTIBEAM LED headlamps, the AMG-specific radiator protection grille, the Shark Nose and the front apron with its enhanced Jet Wing, authenticates its AMG GT family presence. While its flowing silhouette with the lowered greenhouse flares-up up its sporting credentials, its overall profile is reminiscent of a fastback. The rear-fascia too reminds of the familiar AMG GT design with extremely slim LED tail lights and a slim rear aerofoil with 7-stage extensions.

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has a typical new-generation Merc cabin sporting twin displays for infotainment and instrumentation and illuminated turbine-look air vents on the dashboard. Moreover, the black and brown dashboard layout combination further ups the ante. Carbon-fibre and aluminium inserts are aplenty to lend the sportiest of sporty styling. The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé also gets electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering for precise steering handling. It can be driven in three power modes namely - "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+".

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will likely be launched in India in the second half of the year. In all likeliness, it will be priced over INR 2 crore (ex-showroom).