Auto Expo 2020: MG G10 MPV (not an Ertiga or Innova rival) lands in India

MG's Auto Expo 2020 line-up will comprise 14 models, including even rebadged models from sister brands. One of these rebadged models will be the Roewe G10. This full-size MPV has landed in India, spy shots have revealed. Just to make it clear, unlike what the source publication reports, it's not a rival to the Maruti Ertiga or the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The MG G10, or the Maxus G10 to be accurate, goes up against full-size MPVs like the Hyundai H-1 (Hyundai Starex) and Toyota Hiace. It is in China as well as South East Asia as the Maxus G10.

The Maxus G10 was originally introduced at the 2013 Guangzhou Auto Show and then was given a facelift in 2016. The model caught on the spycam appears to be the pre-facelift model, as suggested by its front bumper design, broader lights and sober body lines.

The pre-facelift model was introduced with 2.4L N/A petrol engine (143 PS/210 Nm) linked to a 5-speed MT and a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine (224 PS/345 Nm) paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The facelifted model is can be purchased with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 218 PS and 350 Nm of torque (with 6-speed MT)/224 PS and 345 Nm of torque (with 6-speed AT) or a 1.9-litre diesel engine (150 PS/350 Nm) paired with a 6-speed AT.

Some of the key features of the spied model (pre-facelift) include leather seats, dual-zone auto climate control, rear air-conditioning, cruise control, a moon roof and a seven-inch display, six-speaker audio system, keyless entry with push-start and a reverse camera. For the record, the facelifted model features a new SAIC Ali Zebra Zhixing Interconnection System and 10.1-inch high-definition touchscreen, voice interaction system, intelligent navigation, touch-free smart sensor tailgate, panoramic sunroof, automatic sliding doors and much more. It is available in 7, 9 and 10 seat configurations and also features variable seat space design.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Marvel X (Roewe Marvel X) lands in India, spied sans camouflage

Whether the MG G10 is launched in India or not will depend on its response at Auto Expo 2020 among various other factors affecting the feasibility.

