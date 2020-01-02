2020 Mahindra TUV300 (facelift) spied again, new details revealed

Along with a number of all-new models like the next-gen Thar, next-gen Scorpio and the next-gen XUV500, Mahindra has several facelifted models in the pipeline. One of the latter is the 2020 Mahindra TUV300, which has been spied once again, revealing new details.

The 2020 Mahindra TUV300 can be clearly seen sporting a tweaked front fascia with the new set of headlamps which appears to be smaller, restyled radiator grille, rectangular fog lamps, remodelled bumper and reshaped lower air intake.

On the sides, the Mahindra TUV300 looks unchanged now. New alloy wheels could be offered, but there's nothing more than that expected. The rear-end also looks no different from that of the outgoing model. No major interior changes are expected. However, with even the Mahindra Thar set to receive cruise control, we reckon the Mahindra Thar too could be in the queue.

If you recall, the Mahindra TUV300 had received a subtle visual makeover in mid-2019, with a host of design tweaks such as piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, revised headlamps with carbon black finish and LED DRLs, a skid plate (front), 15-inch grey 10-spoke alloy wheels, wheel arch cladding, a roof-mounted spoiler and an X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover.

The BS-IV Mahindra TUV300 employs the 1.5-litre mHawk100 turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 100 PS of maximum power at 3,750 rpm and 240 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,800 rpm. The BS-VI version will likely have an enhanced version of this engine.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 recalled over faulty suspension parts

The BS-IV Mahindra TUV300 is priced from INR 8.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The starting price of the costlier, BS-VI version will likely be close to INR 9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). A BS-VI Mahindra TUV300 Plus is also under development.

[Image Source: MotorBeam]