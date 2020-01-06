New Hyundai Tucson (facelift) spied in India, to be launched at Auto Expo 2020

While the next-gen Hyundai Tucson is expected to make its world debut later in 2020, India is yet to receive the facelifted version of the current-gen model. The latter's road testing in India has begun, suggest spy shots posted by Team-BHP member ashis89 have revealed. It will likely be launched at Auto Expo 2020.

The prototype of the facelifted Hyundai Tucson stays cleverly hidden under the heavy camouflage but it has already beem revealed internationally. It features a tweaked front fascia with revised LED headlamps, restyled bumpers, fog lamp housing, cascading grille and new skid plate. Moreover, it also features repositioned air intakes, revised tail lamps and new exhaust tips.

Changes on the inside include new features such as an updated 8-inch freestanding central display for the infotainment system, car-like horizontal central air vents, second-row USB charging and a panoramic sunroof. We expect 360-degree camera also to be offered in the new model here.

The old model is available with a 155 PS 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 185 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine in India. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, but customers can go for a 6-speed automatic transmission optionally. In the facelifted model, expect a newly-developed 8-speed automatic transmission option with the diesel engine (in place of 6-speed AT). Apart from this, the company could offer a 48-volt mild-hybrid system in combination with the diesel engine.

The key rivals to the facelifted Hyundai Tucson in India will include the Jeep Compass and the much more affordable MG Hector and Tata Harrier. The new model will be pricier.

Old Hyundai Tucson - Prices*

Variant Prices NU 2.0 Petrol Petrol 6-Speed Manual TUCSON VTVT L ₹ 18,76,656 NU 2.0 Petrol Petrol 6-Speed Automatic TUCSON VTVT AUTO GL ₹ 21,87,384 NU 2.0 Petrol Petrol 6-Speed Automatic TUCSON VTVT AUTO GL(O) ₹ 22,46,749 NU 2.0 Petrol Petrol 6-Speed Automatic TUCSON VTVT AUTO GLS ₹ 23,73,522 R 2.0 Diesel Diesel 6-Speed Manual TUCSON CRDi L ₹ 20,79,717 R 2.0 Diesel Diesel 6-Speed Automatic TUCSON CRDi AUTO GL ₹ 23,64,354 R 2.0 Diesel Diesel 6-Speed Automatic TUCSON CRDi AUTO GL(O) ₹ 24,23,720 R 2.0 Diesel Diesel 6-Speed Automatic TUCSON CRDi 4WD AUTO GLS ₹ 26,97,417

Also Read: Hyundai Aura now available to pre-book, to be launched on 21 January

Unlike the current-gen Hyundai Tucson, the next-gen Hyundai Tucson will be manufactured in India, Hyundai has confirmed.

[Image Source: Team-BHP]