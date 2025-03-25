Ford Patents Fake Manual Shifter for Future EVs

Ford is exploring ways to make electric vehicles (EVs) more engaging by introducing a simulated manual transmission. A recently published patent, titled “Shifter Assembly for Electric Vehicle,” reveals Ford’s plan to equip its future EVs with a gear lever that mimics the feel of a traditional manual shifter.

The patent showcases a gear lever that can replicate various manual transmission patterns, including a six-speed H-pattern or a sequential up/down track. Interestingly, Ford’s system could electronically adjust the shift pattern, allowing customization between four-speed or even seven-speed configurations. The “virtual pathway” mentioned in the patent suggests that these configurations wouldn’t be physically locked in but could be dynamically changed via software.

Haptic Feedback for a Realistic Feel

To enhance the experience, Ford plans to integrate haptic feedback that simulates the tactile sensation of shifting gears. This could recreate the feeling of different types of shifters, from a traditional rod mechanism to a smoother cable system. Similar to how Apple’s MacBook touchpad simulates clicks, this system could offer customizable resistance, gear engagement feel, and even buzziness—all adjustable through the car’s infotainment system.

Potential for Future Electric Mustangs

While Ford hasn’t confirmed whether this technology will make it to production, it’s easy to imagine this feature in a future electric Mustang. As automakers push toward electrification, giving enthusiasts a familiar driving experience could be a clever way to retain excitement. Whether Ford’s simulated shifter ends up being a game-changer or a nostalgic gimmick remains to be seen, but it’s clear the Blue Oval is exploring ways to keep driving fun in an all-electric future.

