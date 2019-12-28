40 new cars, SUVs & MPVs from mainstream brands to be launched in India in 2020

It's that time of the year when we round-up the upcoming vehicles for next year. In this post, we cover the new cars, SUVs and MPVs that will be launched in India in 2020. There will no less than 40 of them, and that's including the models from only the mainstream brands and excluding variants of any existing model.

Kia Carnival

To be introduced as Kia’s second offering in India post the highly successful Seltos, the Carnival will target customers wanting an MPV more premium and/or bigger than the Toyota Innova Crysta. The Kia Carnival will be launched in a seven-seater configuration with captain seats in the middle row, as well as 6- and 8-seat versions. A 2.2-litre diesel engine linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox will be standard.

Kia Sonet (Kia QYI)

The Kia Sonet (codename: Kia QYI) will be a sub-4 metre SUV that will debut in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 and evolve into a production model in H2 2020. It will have a lot in common with the Hyundai Venue, including the platform and engine options.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura, the sedan counterpart of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, will be launched in India on 21 January 2020. It will be offered with not only 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines but also a 1.0L petrol engine. 5-speed manual and automated manual will be the transmission choices.

Next-gen Hyundai Creta

The next-gen Hyundai Creta will be nearly identical to the all-new Hyundai ix25 that was recently launched in China. With an all-new design language and ample new features onboard, the all-new Hyundai Creta will be way more sophisticated than the old model. It will have a 7-seat version also, but that will arrive in 2021.

2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift)

While the current generation Hyundai Verna still looks much better than its current rivals, Hyundai still will be giving a midlife makeover to it. The 2020 Hyundai Verna will flaunt a thoroughly updated exterior, carry minor interior revision be available with all-new 1.5L petrol and diesel engines.

New Hyundai Tucson (facelift)

The new Hyundai Tucson features a sharper design but with subtle updates and a mild-hybrid system among other new technologies. Not everything new will be coming our way, but count on at least LED headlamps, 8-inch freestanding central display for the infotainment system and Qi wireless charging among others being included in the units shipped to India.

2020 Honda City

The Honda City has been fully revamped for its fifth generation. It's bigger and designed on the lines of the latest Honda Civic and Honda Accord. It will be offered with BS-VI 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a BS-VI 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine. This time the CVT option will be available with the diesel engine as well.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is the first car underpinned by Tata Motors’ Alfa architecture. It's the successor to the Tata Bolt and will go against the Maruti Baleno and the Hyundai i20 among other B-segment hatchbacks in India. Initially, only a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine will be available but a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine will be introduced later next year. This model's launch is scheduled to take place on 22 January 2020.

2020 Tata Tiago (facelift)

The little soldier from Tata Motors, the Tata Tiago, will also get a minute cosmetic makeover, with a new grille, new headlamp inserts, revised front and rear bumpers and a couple of feature additions to freshen it up even more. The mid-life update will see the departure of the 1.1-litre diesel engine and so, a BS-6 compliant 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine will be standard, available with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission choices.

2020 Tata Tigor (facelift)

The sedan counterpart of the Tata Tiago, the Tata Tigor, will mimic the same set of cosmetic and mechanical changes, such as new front grille, new front and rear bumpers and a couple of new feature additions including a fully digital instrument console. It will also ditch the diesel engine variant and be available with only a BS-VI 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Tata Gravitas

The much-awaited 7-seat SUV derived from the Tata Harrier will finally be launched in India in early 2020, likely at Auto Expo. Called Tata Gravitas, it'll look the same as the Tata Buzzard from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with a unique design from behind the C-pillar. It'll employ the more powerful, 170 PS version of FCA's 2.0-litre diesel engine. Not just that, it'll be available with a 6-speed automatic transmission option as well.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors has already previewed the new Nexon EV, the launch of which will happen in India in the first half of 2020. With a redesigned front fascia and a powertrain totally different from the Nexon, the Nexon EV will be the first fully electric sub-4 metre SUV of India. It features a 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery and a single motor that produces 127 PS of power and 245 Nm of torque. The range will be more than 300 km.

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift)

While the details of it are still a bit sketchy, the new Maruti Vitara Brezza will be launched in India with few visual updates at front and rear, and most importantly, an all-new powertrain under the hood. As Maruti has already parted ways with the 1.3-litre diesel engine officially, the new Vitara Brezza is expected to be powered with the BS-6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ciaz and XL6.

Next-gen Maruti Celerio

The Maruti Celerio might be gradually going out of radar of many customers in recent times, but that might change with the full model change in 2020. The next-gen Maruti Celerio (codename: Maruti Y1B) will likely go on sale just before Diwali.

New Maruti Ignis (facelift)

The Maruti Ignis hasn’t seen much of a change save for the addition of roof rails since its launch in 2017. Next year, it will undergo a facelift. The launch timeline of the facelifted model is yet to be known.

New Maruti Eeco (facelift)

Maruti Suzuki’s trusted warhorse, the Eeco, might not have witnessed many visual changes since its launch almost a decade ago. It will get a cosmetic refresh with the BS-VI upgrade in 2020. It might see a couple of small but noticeable visual updates to front and rear and a new BS-6 compliant powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki pure electric crossover

The Maruti Futuro-E concept that will be introduced at the Auto Expo 2020 will be converted into a production model the same year. It will be an A-segment crossover based on the Maruti WagonR's platform. Its sales will be restricted to fleet customers and government bodies initially, though.

MG 6-seat SUV

Just like what Tata Gravitas is to the Tata Harrier, this new MG 6-seat SUV will be a more premium, bigger and a three-row alternative to the MG Hector. This new 6-seat version of the Hector will not only feature a new three-row seating configuration with captain seats in the second row, but also come with styling rejigs at front and rear to make it look different from the Hector as a different model. This new SUV will be available with its donor model's 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines, albeit directly in BS-6 version.

MG ZS EV

The first-ever pure electric SUV from MG in India, the ZS EV, will take on the fight head-on with the Hyundai Kona Electric in the premium compact electric SUV space. Designed exactly as the regular MG ZS, the new ZS EV has its magic under the hood in the form of an all-electric powertrain – an electric motor paired with a 44.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor generates 150 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.

Next-gen Mahindra Thar

The de-facto choice of off-road enthusiasts on a budget, Mahindra That, has been on the block for a very long time in what some might call a almost pre-historic avatar and lacks prominent modern-day creature comforts. A full model change is in the works to fix this. The 2020 Mahindra Thar will have an evolutionary design and be a more practical vehicle for daily needs with new/improved comfort and convenience features, such as front-facing rear seats and a touchscreen infotainment system for instance. It'll be much safer and more capable too. It will be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 and launched soon after, if not at the same event.

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio has remained more or less in the same shape and design with mild changes here and there all these years of its existence. Finally, 2020 will see an all-new Mahindra Scorpio coming, replete with an all-new new body shell and cabin, which definitely will uplift the utilitarian image of this SUV. Along with the design, the Scorpio will also be receiving a significant change under its hood in the form of a new 2.0-litre oil burner.

New Mahindra Bolero (facelift)

Since last two decades, the Mahindra Bolero has been one consistent performer with the utilitarian SUV still showing no signs of slowing down or ageing, despite a dated design and mechanicals under the skin. Along with the BS-VI upgrade, it will receive some cosmetic changes to look refreshed and even conform to the latest and upcoming more stringent safety norms.

Mahindra eKUV1OO

Mahindra has always been one significant move maker when it comes to electric vehicles, with cars like e2O and eVerito. With the eKUV1OO, Mahindra will be spearheading into a new phase. This micro electric SUV will be completely similar to its petrol/diesel counterpart, save for the fact that it will source its power from a 16 kWh battery pack.

Renault sub-4 metre SUV (HBC)

Renault will be discontinuing the 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine after the BS-6 norms kick in, which means the already slow-selling Duster and Captur SUVs will surely take a hit. The company is working on a sub-4 metre SUV is codenamed HBC and will showcase it at Auto Expo 2020 in concept form. The production version will arrive in the second half of the year.

Datsun sub-4 metre SUV

The Datsun sub-4 metre SUV will be a mechanical cousin of the Renault HBC and it will go on sale in late-2020.

New Jeep Compass (facelift)

The arrival of newer rivals like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector has certainly taken a bit of sheen from the Jeep Compass. It will be three years old soon, and for these reasons, a mid-cycle refresh is planned to be rolled out in 2020. The availability of the diesel engine-automatic transmission combination will be expanded to more grades with this update. A 7-seat version will follow in 2021, most likely as a separate model.

VW T-Roc

The VW T-Roc straddles the traditional B and C segments. It is positioned right between the VW T-Cross and the VW Tiguan. It will be a CBU import with sales restricted to 2,500 units annually, not to say that there will be many takes, thanks to an expected sticker price of over INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

VW Tiguan Allspace

The Tiguan hasn’t set the sales charts on fire for Volkswagen in India, and a lot has to do with the lack of a 7-seat option. So, it is bringing the Tiguan Allspace as a replacement here, a model it makes in 5- and 7-seat versions. Only the latter will be on offer here, though. A 2.0L TSI petrol engine will be standard.

VW Passat (facelift)

While it might not be a volume bringer for Volkswagen in India, the VW Passat has been an important model here in India. After all, it was with this car with which Volkswagen started its innings here in India. The latest model will have slight changes to front and rear, a new infotainment system with connected car solutions and a new 2.0-litre petrol engine that complies with the BS-6 emission norms.

Skoda Karoq

With the Kodiaq, Skoda has eventually tasted some success in the SUV space, and now it plans to launch the Karoq compact SUV, in April 2020. The compact SUV is the successor to the Skoda Yeti that didn't achieve much success here.

New Skoda Superb (facelift)

Skoda already has big plans for the Indian market, so how can its flagship sedan be left untouched? The Skoda Superb will be given a mild treatment, which will see a couple of minute changes to front and rear, and at the same time, the powertrain lineup will see a rejig with the axing of diesel mill and existence of petrol-powered powertrains only.

Skoda Octavia RS 245

The Skoda Octavia RS 230 turned out to be a great success story for the company, being sold out in a very short span of time and more customers continue demanding it. The company will launch the Skoda Octavia RS 245 at Auto Expo 2020. The RS 245 variant will sport a more powerful, 245 PS version of the 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Unlike the RS 230 variant, the RS 245 variant will be a CBU import. It should cost close to INR 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and its sales will be limited to 200 units.

2020 Skoda Octavia

The 2020 Skoda Octavia will be launched in India as early as in the fourth quarter of the year. It'll be available with only a petrol engine initially, likely a 150 PS 1.5L TSI Evo unit.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen has already confirmed that it will be kickstarting its Indian journey with the C5 Aircross in 2020. This quirky compact SUV from the French automaker is known for its offbeat styling, which really stands out from the crowd. The C5 Aircross will be brought to India in CKD kits, which means that it will not come cheap. Expect prices to start somewhere between INR 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Vellfire

Want something premium and luxurious over the Innova Crysta with the mightily reliable Toyota badge on it? The Toyota Vellfire will be the right choice for you. To be launched via the CBU route in early 2020, the Toyota Vellfire has a luxurious interior and will be offered with captain seats in the middle row as standard here. Also standard will be a hybrid powertrain, and the price will be an eye-watering circa-INR 80 lakh (ex-showroom) tag.

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf will be introduced as a halo product and be imported as a CBU. It'll come with with a 40 kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces 150 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. Priced upwards of INR 40 lakh (ex-showroom), it will be sold to only corporate customers.

Next-gen Force Gurkha

The only direct alternative of the Mahindra Thar in the Indian automobile market, the Force Gurkha will also undergo a full model change next year. It will be more capable, offer greater comfort and enhanced performance and safety.

Ford Mustang (facelift)

Ford has already released the new Mustang in the international markets, and next year, it will launch the updated pony car in India. Apart from the slight changes to the front end and the instrument console, the new Mustang’s talking point is the more powerful version of the 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine which is coupled to an all-new 10-speed automatic gearbox, taking the already scintillating performance to a whole new level. The new model will likely cost around INR 75 lakh (ex-showroom) and should be launched at Auto Expo 2020.