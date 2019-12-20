Kia Sonet (Kia QYI) sub-4 metre SUV with steel wheels spied in S. Korea

After the successful maiden innings with the Seltos, Kia is now making headlines with its upcoming sub-4 metre SUV. If you recall, IAB broke out the news of its official name 'Sonet' a day before yesterday. Recently, one of its test mules with steel wheels was spied in its home country.

The Kia Sonet is being designed keeping Indian customers as the main target. It will be sold in various Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets. It'll be is nothing but a mechanical cousin of the Hyundai Venue, and thus be placed lower than the Seltos, making the Kia brand more accessible in India. It is said to make its world premiere at the Auto Expo 2020, and it seems likely as it has been undergoing testing on the Indian roads from several months now.

Expect the Kia Sonet to come loaded with exterior features like LED headlights, heated mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights and a power sunroof. On the inside, it may have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, UVO Connect connected vehicle solutions, heated seats, wireless charger and rear AC vents among others. Needless to say, features offered will vary as per the market and Indian-spec Sonet might not pack all of these.

Along with the platform, the Kia Sonet will likely borrow the engines and transmissions from the Hyundai Venue.

Kia Sonet (Kia QYI) - Expected Mechanical Configurations

83 PS 1.2L MPI naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, 5-speed MT, FWD

120 PS 1.0L T-GDI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT, FWD

123 PS 1.6L MPI naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, 6-speed MT or CVT, FWD

90 PS 1.4L CRDi turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, 6-speed MT, FWD

Also Read: Kia finally set to introduce an all-new brand logo after over two decades

The Kia Sonet will be manufactured at the Kia's Anantapur plant, alongside the Kia Seltos. In India, it will be launched in H2 2020.

[Image Source: Autospy]