India-bound 2020 Honda City - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live [Full-HD Images]

Following the media unveiling on 25 November 2019, the 2020 Honda City is celebrating its motorshow debut at the 2019 Thai Motor Show today. The fifth-gen Honda City comes with a fully revamped design and major mechanical revisions claimed to make it more powerful and fun-to-drive.

For the starters, the 2020 Honda City will be sold in four variants S, V, SV and RS. This is the first-ever Honda City to be offered in an RS grade. It will also be available with optional Modulo accessories kits.

In terms of exterior design, the all-new Honda City has reflections of the current-gen Honda Accord. The Honda City's silhouette has matured very gracefully. At the front, it houses a much bolder and chunkier chrome bar which merges into the newly designed LED projector headlamps. On the sides, it runs on 15- or 16-inch alloy wheels depending on the trim. Coming on to the back, it sports newly designed LED tail lamps which complement its overall spruced-up appeal. Furthermore, the rear bumper is all-new which complements the overall fresh appeal of the next-gen Honda City.

On the inside, the 2020 Honda City offers a completely new and more spacious cabin. The cabin sports an all-black interior colour scheme, except in the SV grade, which has a two-tone ivory/black colour scheme. Other key interior features include a multi-information display (MID), 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Siri Voice Control, multi-function Steering wheel with HFT, Bluetooth connectivity and an automatic Air-conditioning system. Also new is the twin clock analogue cluster which is offered as a replacement to the earlier triple-clock cluster.

The 2020 Honda City has been given a 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged three-cylinder engine which pushes out 122 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. The new engine is linked to a CVT and returns 23.8 km/l.

While the 2020 Honda City is set for 24 December launch in Thailand, its India launch date is expected to fall in early 2020.

2020 Honda City - Prices (Thailand)