India-bound 2020 Honda City - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live [Full-HD Images]

28/11/2019 - 16:17 | ,  ,   | Prashant Singh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Following the media unveiling on 25 November 2019, the 2020 Honda City is celebrating its motorshow debut at the 2019 Thai Motor Show today. The fifth-gen Honda City comes with a fully revamped design and major mechanical revisions claimed to make it more powerful and fun-to-drive.

2020 Honda City Exteriors 2019 Thai Motor Expo 27
The 2020 Honda City should be launched in India in early 2020.

For the starters, the 2020 Honda City will be sold in four variants S, V, SV and RS. This is the first-ever Honda City to be offered in an RS grade. It will also be available with optional Modulo accessories kits.

In terms of exterior design, the all-new Honda City has reflections of the current-gen Honda Accord. The Honda City's silhouette has matured very gracefully. At the front, it houses a much bolder and chunkier chrome bar which merges into the newly designed LED projector headlamps. On the sides, it runs on 15- or 16-inch alloy wheels depending on the trim. Coming on to the back, it sports newly designed LED tail lamps which complement its overall spruced-up appeal. Furthermore, the rear bumper is all-new which complements the overall fresh appeal of the next-gen Honda City.

On the inside, the 2020 Honda City offers a completely new and more spacious cabin. The cabin sports an all-black interior colour scheme, except in the SV grade, which has a two-tone ivory/black colour scheme. Other key interior features include a multi-information display (MID), 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Siri Voice Control, multi-function Steering wheel with HFT, Bluetooth connectivity and an automatic Air-conditioning system. Also new is the twin clock analogue cluster which is offered as a replacement to the earlier triple-clock cluster.

The 2020 Honda City has been given a 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged three-cylinder engine which pushes out 122 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. The new engine is linked to a CVT and returns 23.8 km/l.

2020 Honda City Exteriors 2019 Thai Motor Expo 30
The 2020 Honda City has been given a 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged three-cylinder engine and a CVT as standard in Thailand.

Also Read: 2020 Honda City vs. 2017 Honda City - Old vs. New

While the 2020 Honda City is set for 24 December launch in Thailand, its India launch date is expected to fall in early 2020.

2020 Honda City - Prices (Thailand)

  • S - 5,79,500 Baht (INR 13,72,692.69)
  • V - 6,09,000 Baht (INR 14,42,570.92)
  • SV - 6,65,000 Baht (INR 15,75,221.12)
  • RS - 7,39,000 Baht (INR 17,50,508.89)

2020 Honda City - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest